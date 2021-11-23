Winter is coming, which means it's going to get cold (depending where you live, of course). With that in mind, we thought it only right to create a list of the best golf beanies on the market, especially given the many deals there are to be had during Black Friday week.

A beanie or a woolly hat is one of the most versatile pieces of kit a golfer can have in their wardrobe. No matter the cold occasion, it will provide the warmth required to keep your head comfortable.

In the same breath, that's also where some of the best golf snoods also do a brilliant job; pairing a hat and snood together is a great way to ensure winter golf remains bearable. Having one or both of these items really is a must for the serious golfers out there.

And with loads of options - whether that be a beanie or a pom-pom hat - from the likes of adidas, Titleist, Ping and TaylorMade, you're sure to find something here that suits your taste.

Alternatively, why not check out some of our guides on the incredible Black Friday bargains on offer right now. In the UK, retailers such as Scottsdale Golf and American Golf have some mega discounts on their sites, as do their American counterparts at Golf Galaxy and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Best Golf Beanie Deals

WANT MORE BLACK FRIDAY GOLF DEALS?

WHEN DO THE BLACK FRIDAY GOLF SALES START?

Black Friday officially takes place on November 26 this year, although the 25th will also be a huge day for sales. However, saying that, many brands and retailers start their Black Friday golf sales from the November 1, or Black Friday week itself, so keep an eye out.

We've already seen many retailers go live with their deals, including Amazon, which has plenty of early offers. Check out our best Black Friday Amazon golf deals article where we list all of the biggest savings.

Many retailers and brands have gone early this year to try and get sales in before the holiday rush, with shipping expected to be tricky amid the pandemic and shortages.