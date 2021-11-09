Best Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Deals
A list of the best Callaway Supersoft golf ball deals right now.
By Dan Parker
Callaway's Supersoft golf ball is one of the best golf balls on the market for golfers who like a soft feeling golf ball that still offers solid distance characteristics.
The Supersoft has also been one of the best value golf balls on the market for a number of years too, with golfers finding them an inexpensive way to play with a high quality golf ball.
Even though they tend to retail around £20/$20, there are often some fantastic deals to be had.
Callaway occasionally offer a great deal for a 15-ball pack for the same price or do packages that includes a golf glove too - so keep an eye out for these.
The 2021 version of the Supersoft ball has a new hybrid cover which provides golfers with plenty of distance through the longer clubs in the golf bag.
It also has one of the best alignment tools on golf balls at this price point, with a black line running down the side of the ball allowing you to easily line up putts.
The Supersoft range is also available in five different colours - Orange, Yellow, Green, Pink and Red - for those who like to play with something a bit different to the traditional white.
It's the all-rounder of Callaway range and, for us, one of the best Callaway golf balls out there right now.
With that in mind, check out the best deals on Supersoft balls out there right now.
Read our full Callaway Supersoft golf ball review
Best Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Deals
Dan is a recent graduate based in Solihull. Dan completed a Masters degree in International Journalism at the University of Sussex, where he started his own cricket podcast and website.
Throughout his studies, Dan worked for American Golf branches in West Sussex and Coventry, becoming a custom fit specialist during his two years with the company.
Dan primarily looks after buyer's guides and equipment reviews on the Golf Monthly website, but also can be found on the occasional opinion piece online.
Dan is a left handed golfer, has a handicap index of 10 and is a member at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan is currently playing: Driver: Cobra King Speedzone Fairway: Cobra King Speedzone Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz 21° Irons: Wilson Staff D7 (5-GW) Wedges: Cleveland RTX 3 52°, 56° Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
