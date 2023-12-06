Be Quick! These Stylish G/FORE Golf Bags Are Now Over $100 Off
The G/FORE range of stand bags are ideal for the walking golfer who likes something a bit different
G/FORE are a premium golf brand who are known for making some of the best golf shoes and apparel that money can buy. Here at Golf Monthly, we are big fans of the brand and have tested many bags from the Californian-based company, with the Daytona Plus proving to be particularly impressive.
I, myself, have several items of G/FORE apparel including a polo, hoodie, jacket and gloves as well as the excellent G/FORE G.112 Golf Shoes, with everything we have tested from the brand being high quality.
Because of this, when we came across these deals from Carl’s Golfland on G/FORE’s range of stand bags, we had to share them. Stand bags are very popular with golfers who prefer to walk the course but, it's important that you find one that isn't too heavy, as lugging a bag of golf clubs around for four hours can be draining and will eventually impact your golf swing as you become tired.
If you do not carry your own bag then check out our guides to the best Tour Bags or the best Golf Trolly Bags but, if you're one of the hardy souls that enjoys travelling light and carrying a bag around the course, then these deals are for you.
G/FORE Bandana Lightweight Carry Golf Stand Bag
| 38% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $325.00 Now $199.99
An eye catching bag that will really stand out on the course. Featuring six pockets, a beverage pouch and an X-Strap dual and single strap system, it is a superb all-rounder.
G/FORE Camo Lightweight Carry Golf Stand Bag | 38% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $325.00 Now $199.99
Featuring a 9", 4-Way lightweight top with comfort-grip handle and highly durable carbon fiber legs, the Lightweight Bag even has a matching rain hood included.
G/FORE Exploded Camo Lightweight Carry Golf Stand Bag | 38% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $325.00 Now $199.99
Another bold design that will appeal to the golfer who likes to look a little different. As with the other bags in the range, it weighs under four pounds and features a full length apparel pocket.
G/FORE Circle Gs Lightweight Carry Golf Stand Bag | 38% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $325.00 Now $199.99
The most basic looking in the range and the one most likely to suit the golfer who likes an understated style. Made from a lightweight, durable ripstop nylon fabric and featuring a comfort-grip handle for easy carrying.
G/FORE is a brand that likes to do things differently, as you can see in our guide to the best G/Fore Golf Shoes. You’d struggle to find a garment within its range that you could describe as predictable and, for many, that’s a big part of the brand’s appeal.
These bags certainly fall into that category, with the ‘Bandana’ and ‘Exploded Camo’ designs particularly eye catching. If you prefer a more subtle and understated look, then the Navy Circle G bag will be more to your taste.
All bags in this range are made from a durable ripstop nylon and feature a 4-way top with full length dividers. They're extremely lightweight and come in at 3.95lbs so, if you're a golfer who likes to walk the course, this is ideal.
The bags feature six pockets, including a full length apparel pocket and a matching rain hood. Quick extending, durable carbon fiber legs make them easy to use and you won't need to worry about the bag falling over when you set it down.
If you're in the market for a new bag this winter then the G/FORE stand bags offer a premium name at a discount price.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
-
-
‘It Will Make The Game At The Top Level A Little Bit More Skillful Again’ - Rory McIlroy Supports Governing Bodies’ Golf Ball Rollback
Following the announcement of the golf ball being rollbacked, McIlroy gave his reaction, claiming it will 'bring back some skills into the pro game'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Does Golf Ball Rollback Mean For The Women's Game?
A universal golf ball rollback is confirmed and we consider what impact this will have on the women's game
By Alison Root Published
-
I Use This Superb Rangefinder On The Golf Course And It's Now Available At A Great Price
The Garmin Approach Z82 is my favourite Rangefinder as it combines laser technology with some of the best features of a GPS Golf Watch
By David Usher Published
-
Winter Has Arrived! Grab Some Of These Superb Waterproof Jackets With Up To 38% Off
A waterproof jacket isn't just perfect for golf, but also for off course activities, with these 7 models providing excellent offers
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Have Searched The Internet For The Best Deals On Golf Balls... Here Are My 9 Favorites
Is your golf ball supply running low? Well, there are still plenty of great offers to be had on various models ahead of the Christmas rush
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 10 Best Amazon Golf Products Under $50
We purchased and tested 10 of the most popular golf products under $50 on Amazon to see if they lived up to expectation
By Dan Parker Published
-
Be Quick! There's An Exclusive 25% Discount On Our Favorite Putting Mat
The guys at Perfect Practice are providing golfers with an exclusive Golf Monthly discount on their excellent Perfect Putting Mat
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Looking For A Golf Watch This Christmas? We Have Found 5 Excellent Deals With Up To 33% Off
Currently, there are multiple deals on the best golf watches and, in the run-up to Christmas, we have picked out five of the best we have seen
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Can't Believe This Cyber Monday PXG Deal Is Still Available With $400 Off
A deal I didn't expect to be around for long, you can currently get PXG drivers with an amazing $400 off at the moment.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
7 Christmas Stocking Fillers Under $25 For The Golfer In Your Life
As Cyber Monday continues to pump out deals, now is the ideal time to grab a bargain Christmas gift for any golfer in your life
By David Usher Published