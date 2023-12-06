Be Quick! These Stylish G/FORE Golf Bags Are Now Over $100 Off

G/FORE are a premium golf brand who are known for making some of the best golf shoes and apparel that money can buy. Here at Golf Monthly, we are big fans of the brand and have tested many bags from the Californian-based company, with the Daytona Plus proving to be particularly impressive.

I, myself, have several items of G/FORE apparel including a polo, hoodie, jacket and gloves as well as the excellent G/FORE G.112 Golf Shoes, with everything we have tested from the brand being high quality.

Because of this, when we came across these deals from Carl’s Golfland on G/FORE’s range of stand bags, we had to share them. Stand bags are very popular with golfers who prefer to walk the course but, it's important that you find one that isn't too heavy, as lugging a bag of golf clubs around for four hours can be draining and will eventually impact your golf swing as you become tired.

If you do not carry your own bag then check out our guides to the best Tour Bags or the best Golf Trolly Bags but, if you're one of the hardy souls that enjoys travelling light and carrying a bag around the course, then these deals are for you.

G/FORE Bandana Lightweight Carry Golf Stand Bag

| 38% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $325.00 Now $199.99 An eye catching bag that will really stand out on the course. Featuring six pockets, a beverage pouch and an X-Strap dual and single strap system, it is a superb all-rounder.

G/FORE Camo Lightweight Carry Golf Stand Bag | 38% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $325.00 Now $199.99 Featuring a 9", 4-Way lightweight top with comfort-grip handle and highly durable carbon fiber legs, the Lightweight Bag even has a matching rain hood included.

G/FORE Exploded Camo Lightweight Carry Golf Stand Bag | 38% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $325.00 Now $199.99 Another bold design that will appeal to the golfer who likes to look a little different. As with the other bags in the range, it weighs under four pounds and features a full length apparel pocket.

G/FORE Circle Gs Lightweight Carry Golf Stand Bag | 38% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $325.00 Now $199.99 The most basic looking in the range and the one most likely to suit the golfer who likes an understated style. Made from a lightweight, durable ripstop nylon fabric and featuring a comfort-grip handle for easy carrying.

G/FORE is a brand that likes to do things differently, as you can see in our guide to the best G/Fore Golf Shoes. You’d struggle to find a garment within its range that you could describe as predictable and, for many, that’s a big part of the brand’s appeal.

These bags certainly fall into that category, with the ‘Bandana’ and ‘Exploded Camo’ designs particularly eye catching. If you prefer a more subtle and understated look, then the Navy Circle G bag will be more to your taste.

(Image credit: G/FORE)

All bags in this range are made from a durable ripstop nylon and feature a 4-way top with full length dividers. They're extremely lightweight and come in at 3.95lbs so, if you're a golfer who likes to walk the course, this is ideal.

The bags feature six pockets, including a full length apparel pocket and a matching rain hood. Quick extending, durable carbon fiber legs make them easy to use and you won't need to worry about the bag falling over when you set it down.

If you're in the market for a new bag this winter then the G/FORE stand bags offer a premium name at a discount price.