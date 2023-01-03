Act Fast! These Excellent Puma Golf Shoes Are Currently Half Price on Amazon
Grab a huge discount on the excellent Puma Ignite Fasten8 Golf Shoes!
Looking to kit yourself out with a cheap yet high-quality pair of golf shoes for the coming year? Well, this fantastic deal on the Puma Men's Ignite Fasten8 Golf Shoe is one you should definitely check out as, currently, you can get up to 58% off these summer golf shoes (opens in new tab) at Amazon US stores. That's a massive bargain on one of the best spikeless golf shoes (opens in new tab) currently on the market.
Having had the pleasure of testing the Fasten8 Pro (opens in new tab) version of this shoe, which is very similar to this offering, we were impressed with how much technology was packed into this excellent lightweight product.
Firstly, the Fasten8s blend style and comfort really nicely and we loved the excellent low-profile the sneaker delivers. While it is first-and-foremost a golf shoe, it looks like a running trainer and we adored how comfortable it felt wearing it away from the course. For example, when popping out for a walk or heading to the shops.
Its versatility also makes it one of the best golf shoes to wear to the driving range (opens in new tab) as the Fasten8s are very easy to slip on and off, meaning there's less faffing around trying to pull your golf shoes on before you start your practice session.
Puma's PWRFrame technology also provides one of the most stable platforms we've tried in a spikeless shoe. This translates into confidence in grip and support on any lie, no matter where your feet are positioned.
Looking below the PWRFrame, you'll notice the shoe comes with a Pro-Form TPU outsole that is layered with an arrangement of rubber teeth. These offer great traction in dry conditions, but held their own on damp terrain too. That makes them suitable as a late spring or summer golf shoe, but if you're thinking about playing winter golf, then you may want to look to our guide on the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab).
The Fasten8 also comes with a waterproof performance mesh upper that delivers excellent ventilation for your feet. What's more, there is also Puma's revolutionary midsole Ignite Foam, that provides responsive energy return and excellent comfort as you walk the course.
Overall, this is one of the best Puma golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market, and it has an excellent price right now.
Puma Men's Ignite Fasten8 Golf Shoes | 58% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $98.95 Now $41.96
You won't find many better golf shoes for under $50, so why not grab the Puma Ignite Fasten8 with a mega 58% discount for 2023.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
