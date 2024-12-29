With Big Discounts On 6 Top Models, There Has Never Been A Better Time To Get A Launch Monitor

Christmas is done and dusted and no doubt you are now thinking about 2025 and how you can hit all your golfing goals during the year right? You want to get your handicap down, be better with specific clubs, just play better, more consistent golf don't you? Let's face it we all do.

The hard bit is how do we do that? Well of course there are lots of ways of attacking this problem but I would argue a good starting point is gaining more knowledge, and understanding your game a bit more. Therefore you need data, and a key way to get a lot of data pretty quickly is a launch monitor. These devices can give you information on your speed, dispersion, carry distances, face data and so much more, all of which can paint a picture as to what you need to improve in your game.

Now launch monitors have grown in popularity over the last few years because the feedback is instantaneous, the devices are portable and easy to use, and another element worth noting, whilst the top models are ultra-expensive, the monitor market has grown so much that there are budget-friendly models out there as well.

Additionally this is the time of year where all golf equipment gets discounted and the same is for launch monitors. Importantly there are models at lots of price points so if you want to go down the more budget-friendly route, then the Rapsodo MLM is an ideal model for you. Alternatively if you want the top of the range stuff, then the Full Swing KIT or SkyTrak+ models will deliver for you.

So given all this, I have found several big discounts on some of our favorite models below, models which we have comprehensively tested and which have earned spots in our best golf launch monitors guide, as well as best golf simulator guide.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $499.99 Now $299.99 The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction. We tested it a while ago and we still think it is our favorite budget launch monitor at the moment thanks to the combination of performance and price. Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $2995 Now $2495 The SkyTrak+ is very portable thanks to being extremely lightweight, and the new camera system gives this launch monitor even more accuracy at the driving range and at home in the net. If you then sync the SkyTrak+ up with a tablet or computer, you are able to play up to 100,000 courses, helping to make your range sessions more fun and productive. Read our full SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor Review

Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor | 30% off at Amazon

Was $499 Now $349 The Flightscope Mevo is the little brother of the Mevo+, providing a more affordable alternative that still offers an impressive selection of data points, including clubhead speed, spin rate and carry distance. Read our full Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor Review

Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor | 19% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $485 If you like ease of use but plenty of data then the Garmin Approach R10 could be the piece of tech for you. It particularly excels when used at home with real golf balls, whether thats into a net in your back garden or in your garage. The 'Home Golf Hero' feature - essentially a mini simulator game, is a great, competitive but fun feature to add a bit of thrill to your practice sessions. Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review

Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor | 7% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $749.99 Now $699.99 Good value and easy to use, the Rapsodo MLM2 Pro is a great practice tool that provides accurate data and can double as a decent golf simulator. At the moment it is discounted on Rock Bottom Golf from $749.99 to $699.99. Read our full Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor Review