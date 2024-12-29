With Big Discounts On 6 Top Models, There Has Never Been A Better Time To Get A Launch Monitor
At Golf Monthly we have tested a lot of launch monitors and with some of the best currently discounted, there has never been a better time to get one
Christmas is done and dusted and no doubt you are now thinking about 2025 and how you can hit all your golfing goals during the year right? You want to get your handicap down, be better with specific clubs, just play better, more consistent golf don't you? Let's face it we all do.
The hard bit is how do we do that? Well of course there are lots of ways of attacking this problem but I would argue a good starting point is gaining more knowledge, and understanding your game a bit more. Therefore you need data, and a key way to get a lot of data pretty quickly is a launch monitor. These devices can give you information on your speed, dispersion, carry distances, face data and so much more, all of which can paint a picture as to what you need to improve in your game.
Now launch monitors have grown in popularity over the last few years because the feedback is instantaneous, the devices are portable and easy to use, and another element worth noting, whilst the top models are ultra-expensive, the monitor market has grown so much that there are budget-friendly models out there as well.
Additionally this is the time of year where all golf equipment gets discounted and the same is for launch monitors. Importantly there are models at lots of price points so if you want to go down the more budget-friendly route, then the Rapsodo MLM is an ideal model for you. Alternatively if you want the top of the range stuff, then the Full Swing KIT or SkyTrak+ models will deliver for you.
So given all this, I have found several big discounts on some of our favorite models below, models which we have comprehensively tested and which have earned spots in our best golf launch monitors guide, as well as best golf simulator guide.
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $499.99 Now $299.99
The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction. We tested it a while ago and we still think it is our favorite budget launch monitor at the moment thanks to the combination of performance and price.
Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review
SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $2995 Now $2495
The SkyTrak+ is very portable thanks to being extremely lightweight, and the new camera system gives this launch monitor even more accuracy at the driving range and at home in the net. If you then sync the SkyTrak+ up with a tablet or computer, you are able to play up to 100,000 courses, helping to make your range sessions more fun and productive.
Read our full SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor Review
Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor | 30% off at Amazon
Was $499 Now $349
The Flightscope Mevo is the little brother of the Mevo+, providing a more affordable alternative that still offers an impressive selection of data points, including clubhead speed, spin rate and carry distance.
Read our full Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor Review
Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor | 19% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $485
If you like ease of use but plenty of data then the Garmin Approach R10 could be the piece of tech for you. It particularly excels when used at home with real golf balls, whether thats into a net in your back garden or in your garage. The 'Home Golf Hero' feature - essentially a mini simulator game, is a great, competitive but fun feature to add a bit of thrill to your practice sessions.
Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review
Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor | 7% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $749.99 Now $699.99
Good value and easy to use, the Rapsodo MLM2 Pro is a great practice tool that provides accurate data and can double as a decent golf simulator. At the moment it is discounted on Rock Bottom Golf from $749.99 to $699.99.
Read our full Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor Review
Voice Caddie SC4 Launch Monitor | $50 off at Carl's Golfland
Was $599.99 Now $549.99
A lot of portable launch monitor for the money, the Voice Caddie SC4 works well as a stand-alone unit, but opens up even more features paired with the excellent MySwingCaddie app. It currently has a modest saving of $50 off at the moment which doesn't sound like a lot, but every little helps!
Read our full Voice Caddie SC4 Launch Monitor Review
Sam is Golf Monthly's E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
