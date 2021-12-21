Puma Ignite Fasten8 Pro Golf Shoes Review
One of the most technology-packed shoes on the market, how did the Puma Ignite Fasten8 Pro golf shoe perform on course?
One of the most technology-packed spikeless golf shoes on the market. If you're after a supportive and grippy spikeless shoe, look no further than the Ignite Fasten8 Pro.
Highly supportive throughout the swing
Low profile look
Not the most eye catching shoe
By Dan Parker published
Puma Ignite Fasten8 Pro Golf Shoes Review
This technology-packed offering from Puma is one of the best spikeless shoes on the market right now, offering the perfect mixture of support and comfort out on the golf course.
The Ignite Fasten8 Pro shoe is packed with some of Puma's best proprietary technology to make for a comfortable, supportive and grippy golf shoe that can be worn pretty much all year round. Firstly, Puma's PWRFrame technology provides one of the most stable platforms we've tried in a spikeless shoe. This translates into confidence in grip and support on any lie, no matter where your feet are positioned.
All spikeless shoes will provide plenty of grip in the dry, but a key marker is how they perform in damp and wet conditions. Pleasingly, thanks to the Pro-Form TPU outsole, the Ignite Fasten8 Pro provides plenty of grip in damp conditions and some decent friction in wet conditions too. Of course, the best spiked golf shoes are what you want to be wearing if the weather gets really wet, but this shoe gave us a decent amount of grip even in sodden conditions.
The microfiber upper of the Fasten8 Pro is also fully waterproof so if you get caught out in bad weather out on course, you can be confident that these golf shoes will keep your feet dry and provide enough grip to get you to the end of the round.
Finally, the overall comfort of the shoe is impressive too thanks to the Ignite Foam that is implemented throughout the midsole of this shoe. You can feel this as play as soon as you put these on out of the box. Impressively too, this shoe took very little breaking in on course.
While this shoe won't win any awards for the best looking golf shoe out there right now, it's a practical, comfortable and supportive spikeless shoe that will have value for any golfer all year round.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
