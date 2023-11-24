Act Fast! Rickie Fowler's Magic Putter Is Finally Available To Buy

First thing's first, I need to be clear, this isn't necessarily a "deal" as such, but it is a limited edition release not to be missed! The Odyssey Jailbird Putter took the PGA Tour by storm this season racking up an extraordinary amount of success for the likes of Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley amongst many others.

The flurry of interest has made them extremely hard to come by, that is until now! Dicks Sporting Goods have some stock of a limited edition Jailbird 380 White Hot Putter. You will need to act seriously fast on this one though as these won’t hang around too long!

Odyssey Limited Edition Jailbird 380 White Hot Putter

$399.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods The putter that took the PGA Tour by storm in 2023 is available in a limited edition form. Fitted with the exceptionally popular white hot insert from Odyssey, this will be a great addition to any putter collection.

Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley both lifted titles with it at the US Open and Travelers Championship, respectively. And Fowler’s playoff win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic over Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa made it a third consecutive win on tour for the attractive mallet.

A closer look at the Fowlers putting stats from Detroit make for impressive reading. Averaging 1.6 putts per Green In Regulation (GIR), Fowler ranked fourth in the field, and an overall Strokes Gained figure of 4.528 put him 12th. No one had more birdies (28), and his 27.86 putts per round ranked 16th. Understandably, his putter has attracted a lot of attention off the back of his recent displays on the greens.

The six-time PGA Tour winner added a counterbalanced Odyssey Versa Jailbird mallet putter to his bag at the start of the year. Equipment fanatics will have noticed plenty of lead tape added for weight, plus he’s had a lengthy grip installed. But the high-contrast Versa alignment system is the same as what any golfer can buy off the shelf, with the contrasting block colors helping to show face angle and path.

“I was very shocked, because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counterbalanced, or anything like that,” Fowler explained at the start of the year. “It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way. I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter. I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it.”

According to Golf.com's Jonathan Wall, Joe Toulon (PGA Tour Rep for Odyssey/Callaway Golf) said over a hundred Jailbird requests were made across all tours after Wyndham Clark’s US Open win, the most the brand had seen in one week for a model since Rocco Mediate’s ‘08 US Open run with Sabertooth. From previous showings, these will absolutely fly off the shelf so don’t delay if you are keen!