Keegan Bradley Win Shines Even More Light On The Success Of The Odyssey Putter
Following Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley's wins, the Odyssey Versa Jailbird mallet putter has become the hot-ticket item on the Tour
When it comes to improving their game, Tour professionals will try anything to get better and shave strokes off their scores. Whether it's Matt Fitzpatrick's cross-handed chip shot, or Bryson DeChambeau's armlock method of putting, players are experimenting with different ways to get themselves up the leaderboard.
Recently, following the success of Wyndham Clark at the US Open, as well as Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship, a specific putter has been catching the eye of the world's elite, with the Odyssey Versa Jailbird mallet putter being reportedly requested over 100 times by those on their respective Tours.
A Keegan Bradley W would make it back-to-back 🏆 for @odysseygolf Versa Jailbird.Joe Toulon told me 100+ Jailbird requests were made across all tours after Wyndham Clark’s win — the most they’ve seen in one week for a model since Rocco Mediate’s ‘08 US Open run with Sabertooth.June 25, 2023
According to Golf.com's Jonathan Wall: "Joe Toulon (PGA Tour Rep for Odyssey/Callaway Golf) told me 100+ Jailbird requests were made across all tours after Wyndham Clark’s win — the most they’ve seen in one week for a model since Rocco Mediate’s ‘08 US Open run with Sabertooth."
It's not just those on the ground reporting the requests for the Versa Jailbird putter. Even Odyssey themselves have humorously admitted it via their social media, tweeting a number of funny posts about the success of their model.
One of the tweets came shortly after Bradley rolled in his putt to win a sixth PGA Tour title, whilst another came following Clark's maiden Major success, with both posts shown below.
Our tour team working through all these Jailbird requests pic.twitter.com/Q2UwAudZFKJune 25, 2023
Changing lives in a major way pic.twitter.com/OcVSbGtDS5June 19, 2023
The hype surrounding the putter is also something to do with Rickie Fowler, who changed to the Odyssey Versa Jailbird at the beginning of 2023. One of the best putters on Tour, Fowler previously used a blade-style putter for most of his career but moved to the larger mallet with a longer shaft after trying out his caddie's putter.
Such was the impact made by Fowler, Clark played a round with his fellow countryman at Medalist in Florida and asked for the exact same club after seeing Rickie make "every single putt."
"We were playing at Medalist where he belongs in Florida, and I hadn't been putting good, and this was right before Bay Hill, and I played with Rickie, and he just made every single putt," Clark said. "Afterwards we were practicing a little bit getting ready for it and I hit a couple and I was like, oh, gosh, this is really nice. So I texted the Odyssey guy, and I said, hey, can you make me Rickie's putter? And he's like, well what specs? I said, the exact same."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Incredible Scottie Scheffler Stats Show Why He Is World No.1
The American is on a run that has seen him finish inside the top 12 of his last 18 tournaments
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Why Was Elton John's Drummer Wearing Golf Gloves At Glastonbury?
It's not the first time that Nigel Olsson has been spotted wearing golf gloves whilst performing on stage
By Matt Cradock • Published