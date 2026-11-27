Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, is here. If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your golf rangefinder or find a great golf gift for a friend or loved one, now might just be the time to take the plunge.

I've searched through the sale to pick out nine of the best deals currently available on some of the best golf rangefinders, with savings on models from some of the biggest names on the market.

Whether you’re after a feature-packed flagship laser or one of the best budget rangefinders that delivers fast, accurate yardages, there is an option here for every golfer and price point.

As always during major shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, prices fluctuate rapidly and the best discounts rarely stick around, so if one of the models below has been on your radar, it’s worth acting fast. We’ll be tracking prices throughout the sale and updating our picks if even better offers appear.

Finally, every rangefinder featured below has been thoroughly tested by the Golf Monthly team, we only ever write about and recommend gear we’ve put through its paces ourselves.

There's something for every budget there, all of the above will deliver the basics that you need and will provide quick, accurate yardages. How much you pay depends on what you're looking for, as there are some added functions that come with the more expensive models.

Our top pick in our guide to the best laser rangefinders is the Bushnell Tour Hybrid, which is featured above and currently has a saving of $50. You can't go wrong with that, but if you're looking for something a little cheaper then the Arccos Smart Laser is an excellent choice, particularly given it's capability to provide weather adjusted yardages.

If you want GPS functions as well as laser, the Mileseey GenePro G1 is your best bet and you can save $100 on that in this Black Friday sale.