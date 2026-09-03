Looking for one of the best golf rangefinders on the market this Labor Day weekend? Then look no further than the Blue Tees Captain Pro. It comes loaded with more features than most of its pricier rivals and has just hit its best price of the year.

Save $50 on the Blue Tees Captain Pro, reduced to just $249.98 on Amazon.

The Blue Tees rangefinder sits proudly as our choice for the best features. Considering it's up against market-leading products from Bushnell, who dominate our rangefinder buying advice. It makes the Captain Pro, especially at this Labor Day-discounted price, more than worthy of your attention.

Golf Monthly's expert tester, Conor Keenan, not only gave the Captain Pro Rangefinder an almost flawless 4.5-star review, but went as far as saying that even at full price, "this golf rangefinder might be the device to shake up the rangefinder market."

Conor added, "The Captain Pro is a clear sign of Blue Tees' mission to deliver top-quality golf tech without the sky-high price tags," and summed up the Captain Pro by saying, "Given the sheer number of features, this rangefinder truly does it all. Improvements to the carry case and app would make this perfect."

The perfect rangefinder should deliver golfers the information they need to play better golf, and there are plenty to choose from; generally speaking, the more you pay, the more you get. The Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder is our top choice and is currently priced at $449.99 on Amazon.

The Blue Tees can't quite cut it compared to the top-of-the-range Bushnell and doesn't have the full GPS capabilities of its rival; however, at almost half the price, if you're more after one of the best budget rangefinders that gives you maximum bang-for-your-buck, then we highly recommend the Blue Tees.

Review highlights included its premium laser accuracy, slope integration, a strong magnet, and great build quality without paying the premium price tag. Conor noted the app opened up a ton of features like front, center and back GPS distances, as well as an 'eye in the sky' aerial views and green heat maps of each hole you are playing. You also get one year free of the Advanced Analytics Package subscription too.

He did add the app was "a little rough around the edges", but with updates there was real potential. In the meantime, the Blue Tees Captain Pro at full price is considering the features you get for less than $300 is nothing short of ridiculous value for money.

Image 1 of 2 In the Captain Pro, Blue Tees has made an all-singing, all-dancing rangefinder that doesn't put a sizeable dent in your wallet. (Image credit: Future) Our tester reckoned that even at full price, the Captain Pro is nothing short of ridiculous value for money. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Although this deal is US-only, below you'll find the best Blue Tees prices on the Captain Pro and across the range from Amazon and other retailers, which handily show the pricing relevant to your location.