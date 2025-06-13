US Open Competitor George Duangmanee Just Shot 35-Over-Par… Here’s Why It’s Not As Bad As You Think

To even qualify for the US Open is an achievement in itself, with the Major championship known as the toughest test in golf.

Featuring the world's elite, US Open venues don't come tougher than Oakmont Country Club, as was the case with PGA Tour Americas player, George Duangmanee.

The 23-year-old, who not only went through local qualifying in Maryland, but also final qualifying at Springfield Country Club, is a serious player.

Carding rounds of 68 and 67 to secure his spot at his maiden Major championship, Duangmanee outqualified the likes of PGA Tour winners Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy and Brandt Snedeker.

However, at Oakmont Country Club, the American was unable to replicate that form, as a 16-over-par first round was followed by a 19-over-par second round.

Carding 12 pars, 15 bogeys, seven doubles and two triples, Duangmanee finished 35-over-par for his championship, but used the week as a learning experience, stating on Friday: “I'm trying to learn as much about how they (the world's best) practice, how they warm up and everything.”

To put George Duangmanee’s score into perspective, a player with a handicap of 0.0 would play off 8 at Oakmont Country Club, and that's without the US Open conditions and crowds present that we are seeing this week!

Finishing 15th at the NCAA Championship in 2024, Duangmanee turned professional and, within a year, made his PGA Tour debut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where the American managed to get into the weekend via rounds of 68 and 71.

Although he struggled over the weekend, finishing with back-to-back 75s, it was one of the best finishes of Duangmanee's career, who primarily plies his trade on the PGA Tour Americas circuit, where he had to qualify via Q-School.

Throughout players' careers, just qualifying for a Major is a big feat and, speaking after his second round on Friday, Duangmanee stated: "Just making it here was a big accomplishment for me.

"It proves that what I'm doing, the hard work I'm putting in, the practice, it’s paying off. Being able to compete against the best guys in the world, it’s really where I want to be going forward. So I'm really positive about just being here and excited for the confidence I can get from it."