Tiger Woods Best Bets For The Masters: Three Value Picks From 8/1 To A MASSIVE 90/1!

The Masters and Tiger Woods are synonymous, and in my opinion the event is already a more exciting prospect with the greatest golfer of all time teeing it up this week.

As a staunch Tiger fan, even I can't envisage a world he improves on his 15 Major Championship victories this week, and he certainly hasn't made my shortlist of outright Masters betting picks, but that doesn't mean you can't still have a friendly flutter on his performance.

With plenty of alternative markets on offer, Golf Monthly's Barry Plummer shares three great value Tiger Woods tips...

Tiger Woods Best Bets For The Masters 2024

Tiger's struggles with injury have been well-documented, with recent reports suggesting Woods has 'zero mobility in his ankle' as he prepares to take an Augusta National this week.

Having played just one full round of competitive golf in 2024 so far, it's hard to know exactly what we are going to get, but with Tiger there is always the possibility he will do something magical.

With that unwavering optimism and romantic-approach to rationalising my excitement for these selections, I believe he still holds value in three intriguing markets at The Masters this week...

Top-10 Finish After Round 1

If you ask me whether Tiger can put four high quality rounds together at Augusta National this week, my answer is probably not. If you ask me whether Tiger can produce one great round to kick off the week and get us all excited about the fairytale becoming a reality once more, my answer is... why the heck not!

Woods is priced at 8/1 to finish in the top-10 after round one, which appears to represent a bit of value considering he has shots 71 or better in three of his last four visits to The Masters.

Despite fitness concerns, very few know the course better than Woods and over 18 holes I am sure he still fancies himself to mix it with the best around that track.

Top Former Winner

If you are looking for a slightly juicier price, perhaps I can tempt you with this interesting market. There are 18 Masters Champions teeing it up at Augusta National this week, and Tiger is 33/1 to be the top former winner in the field.

Now, clearly, in order to win this bet he needs to hold off the likes of Scheffler, Rahm, Spieth and Hideki among others, but when you consider that three places are available for each-way bets this market becomes more appealing.

The bookies place eight former champions above Woods, but it only takes a good break on a weather delay, or a fast start, for the the stars to align and Tiger to contend for an 8/1 place in this category.

Without Scheffler, Rahm and McIlroy

The counter argument to the selection above for many punters will be that they can't see Woods contending through the back nine on Sunday with the likes of Scheffler and Rahm. You can probably (hopefully) also add McIlroy to that discussion, but what if I told you that you could remove the 'favourites' from contention?

This selection allows you to do just that, leaving the full field minus the three at the top of the book. With five each-way places being offered, you can still get 90/1 for Tiger Woods without the favourites.

Even if you don't think he can win without the market leaders, with three already omitted and a further five places on offer, you are essentially backing Woods to be at least the 8th best player come Sunday for a 15/1 place.