Golf Monthly Tour Issue Show: How To Watch Or Listen To Every Single Episode

Introducing a brand new podcast, Golf Monthly Tour Issue.

Tour Issue will hit your favorite podcast app every Monday, where our team of experts will look back on the weekend's golf, discuss the biggest stories and talking points in the game, answer your questions and preview the upcoming tournaments.

You can also watch Tour Issue right here on this page every Monday:

Tour Issue is hosted by an array of our writers, from betting expert Barry Plummer, who writes Golf Monthly's betting tips articles, to news editor Elliott Heath and tour writers Matt Cradock and Jonny Leighfield.

Together we've covered dozens of events on-site including multiple Masters Tournaments and Open Championships, with years of experience writing about the sport and decades of knowledge from starting out as avid fans.

If you have a question for the team or a topic you'd like us to discuss, comment below on this article or email golfmonthly@futurenet.com with reference to Tour Issue.

As well as offering up insight on the professional sport, we'll also be playing a fun predictions game where we all pick one favorite and one outsider for a select event each week. Points are awarded for the player's finishing position, with 75 points for a missed cut. The person with the fewest points following the DP World Tour Championship in November will be the victor.

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Golf Monthly Tour issue: How to listen

You can listen and subscribe to Golf Monthly Tour Issue on all the usual major podcasting platforms.

And you can also listen via this player below:

Listen and subscribe to Golf Monthly Tour Issue on Apple Podcasts

Listen and subscribe to Golf Monthly Tour Issue on Spotify

If you enjoy the show, please leave us a review on your preferred platform and share with your friends!