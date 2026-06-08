RBC Canadian Open 2026 Betting Tips: Popular Englishman Gets Plenty Of Votes At TPC Toronto
The last time a golfer got this level of support from our expert betting panel he won on the PGA Tour, so could this Englishman win the RBC Canadian Open?
Elliott Heath, Jonny Leighfield
Before we pack our bags and head to Shinnecock Hills for the US Open, we have one more opportunity to pick a winner on the PGA Tour.
Some big names are taking to the course for the RBC Canadian Open, but it's one Englishman that appears to be on the mind of everyone at Golf Monthly's betting department.
The last time three tipsters picked the same player on the Tour Issue podcast, Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship. So, are the stars aligning for another winner this season
RBC Canadian Open 2026 Betting Tips
For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.
Bazza's Best Bets
Top Tip: Tommy Fleetwood To Win @ BetMGM
Tommy Fleetwood is rounding into form at just the right time for two Majors that I believe he has a great chance of winning, but first he tees it up in Canada and has an equally strong chance at TPC Toronto.
Fleetwood is an elite ball striker, ranking 10th for SG: Tee To Green this season on the PGA Tour, and has solid finishes at Muirfield Village (4th), Quail Hollow (5th) and Riviera Country Club (7th) in 2026.
His tournament form, albeit at different venues, is great too. He was runner-up to Nick Taylor in 2023, after losing in a playoff, but he also has a T6 finish in 2018. With a perfect skillset and profile, great recent and course form and a first PGA Tour win under his belt - you can see why three of us have tipped Tommy this week!
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Home Favourite Tip: Nick Taylor To Win @ BetMGM
I said on the Golf Monthly Tour Issue podcast, which you watch in the video above, that I wasn't picking Nick Taylor this week.
I backed him last time out and was disappointed by his return, but despite my efforts to avoid naming him on my betting card - I simply can't resist him.
I believe there will be a Canadian in contention at the business end of this tournament and based on recent form I believe it has to be Taylor.
He is having a good season, in the most part, with 14 cuts made out of 15 starts and a couple of recent top-15 finishes in big events.
He was 9th at the Cadillac Championship on a tough course and followed that up with a 14th place finish the week after at Quail Hollow, both of which I like as correlation to this track.
Taylor fell away in the PGA Championship when contending into the back-nine on Sunday, but this field is somewhat weaker and he should have a great chance to add a sixth PGA Tour win to his resume.
Value Tip: Alex Fitzpatrick To Win @ BetMGM
Alex Fitzpatrick has taken to PGA Tour life like a duck to water. He has made three non-major starts since winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his brother, Matt, where he has recorded three top-10 finishes.
All three of those results came in signature events, so he has no problem holding his own in stronger fields than this one.
Alex Fitzpatrick plays tough golf courses very well, as evidenced by his performance at Quail Hollow and Muirfield Village recently. He also won in India at DLF, which is another very tough track, so TPC Toronto shouldn't pose him any surprising problems.
With plenty of value in his price, I like his chances of claiming a first PGA Tour win on his own.
Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks
BetMGM - First Bet Offer: $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets, if You Don’t Win
Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.
Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).
Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
Pick One: Wyndham Clark To Win @ BetMGM
Wyndham Clark is in scintillating form right now after winning his fourth PGA Tour title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson a few weeks ago and then following up with a 3rd-place at Muirfield Village.
He looks to be riding a wave of confidence and is on a hot streak with his new Ping putter. A Major champion looking this dialled in is someone I'll back to keep challenging at the top of leaderboards.
Pick Two: Aaron Rai To Win @ BetMGM
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley doesn't look to particularly favor the bombers so I like Rai's precision this week, especially at these high odds for a man in such great form.
The PGA Championship winner was a solid T19 at The Memorial after two weeks off it looks like there is no big hangover from Aronimink and he is back on the horse chasing more wins.
Pick One: Tommy Fleetwood To Win @ BetMGM
It's a decent field at the Canadian Open, but there are negatives attached to many of the top players so we could once again see a wide-open championship.
With that being said, I still expect Tommy Fleetwood to be challenging near the top.
The Englishman has done most things very well so far this season, bar the odd hiccup, and his record at the Canadian Open (admittedly on different courses) is certainly encouraging with a T6th, a runner-up (to Nick Taylor) and a T21st last time out.
He's world class tee to green and has always putted well in Canada, so a good week on the putting surfaces should see him contend.
Pick Two: Alex Fitzpatrick To Win @ BetMGM
I was torn between Fitzpatrick and Rai, but I'm going for a Fitzpatrick for the second week in a row, simply down to consistency over recent weeks.
Both Alex Fitzpatrick and Rai have enjoyed a wonderful past month or so - perhaps Rai's was slightly better! - but Fitzpatrick's stats regarding tee-to-green are just a shade better during that time.
Fitzpatrick seems made for this level and I hope he can continue his trend of sitting on the first page of a leaderboard for the foreseeable future.
Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic 2025
+6000
Matt Cradock
Sami Valimaki
RSM Classic 2025
+5500
Jonny Leighfield
Patrick Reed
Dubai Desert Classic 2026
+4000
Elliott Heath
Cameron Young
Players Championship 2026
+3500
Baz Plummer
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open 2025
+3500
Elliott Heath
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational 2025
+2200
Matt Cradock
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Matt Fitzpatrick
DP World Tour Championship 2025
+1600
Matt Cradock
Matt Fitzpatrick
Valspar Championship 2026
+1400
Jonny Leighfield
David Puig
BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025
+1400
Jonny Leighfield
Cameron Young
Cadillac Championship 2026
+1400
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield/Elliott Heath
Tommy Fleetwood
Tour Championship 2025
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
Ben Griffin
World Wide Technology Championship 2025
+1200
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf UK 2025
+900
Matt Cradock
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia 2025
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Rory McIlroy
The Masters 2025
+650
Baz Plummer
Tommy Fleetwood
DP World India Championship 2025
+650
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship 2025
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
Rory McIlroy
Amgen Irish Open 2025
+400
Jonny Leighfield
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Jonny LeighfieldNews Writer
- Elliott HeathNews Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.