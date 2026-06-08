RBC Canadian Open 2026 Betting Tips: Popular Englishman Gets Plenty Of Votes At TPC Toronto

Before we pack our bags and head to Shinnecock Hills for the US Open, we have one more opportunity to pick a winner on the PGA Tour.

Some big names are taking to the course for the RBC Canadian Open, but it's one Englishman that appears to be on the mind of everyone at Golf Monthly's betting department.

The last time three tipsters picked the same player on the Tour Issue podcast, Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship. So, are the stars aligning for another winner this season

RBC Canadian Open 2026 Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Top Tip: Tommy Fleetwood To Win @ BetMGM

Tommy Fleetwood is rounding into form at just the right time for two Majors that I believe he has a great chance of winning, but first he tees it up in Canada and has an equally strong chance at TPC Toronto.

Fleetwood is an elite ball striker, ranking 10th for SG: Tee To Green this season on the PGA Tour, and has solid finishes at Muirfield Village (4th), Quail Hollow (5th) and Riviera Country Club (7th) in 2026.

His tournament form, albeit at different venues, is great too. He was runner-up to Nick Taylor in 2023, after losing in a playoff, but he also has a T6 finish in 2018. With a perfect skillset and profile, great recent and course form and a first PGA Tour win under his belt - you can see why three of us have tipped Tommy this week!

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Tommy Fleetwood is a very popular pick this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Home Favourite Tip: Nick Taylor To Win @ BetMGM

I said on the Golf Monthly Tour Issue podcast, which you watch in the video above, that I wasn't picking Nick Taylor this week.

I backed him last time out and was disappointed by his return, but despite my efforts to avoid naming him on my betting card - I simply can't resist him.

I believe there will be a Canadian in contention at the business end of this tournament and based on recent form I believe it has to be Taylor.

He is having a good season, in the most part, with 14 cuts made out of 15 starts and a couple of recent top-15 finishes in big events.

He was 9th at the Cadillac Championship on a tough course and followed that up with a 14th place finish the week after at Quail Hollow, both of which I like as correlation to this track.

Taylor fell away in the PGA Championship when contending into the back-nine on Sunday, but this field is somewhat weaker and he should have a great chance to add a sixth PGA Tour win to his resume.

Nick Taylor is a serial winner with a great short game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Value Tip: Alex Fitzpatrick To Win @ BetMGM

Alex Fitzpatrick has taken to PGA Tour life like a duck to water. He has made three non-major starts since winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his brother, Matt, where he has recorded three top-10 finishes.

All three of those results came in signature events, so he has no problem holding his own in stronger fields than this one.

Alex Fitzpatrick plays tough golf courses very well, as evidenced by his performance at Quail Hollow and Muirfield Village recently. He also won in India at DLF, which is another very tough track, so TPC Toronto shouldn't pose him any surprising problems.

With plenty of value in his price, I like his chances of claiming a first PGA Tour win on his own.

Alex Fitzpatrick looks like a seasoned PGA Tour pro despite only making a handful of starts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Wyndham Clark To Win @ BetMGM

Wyndham Clark is in scintillating form right now after winning his fourth PGA Tour title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson a few weeks ago and then following up with a 3rd-place at Muirfield Village.

He looks to be riding a wave of confidence and is on a hot streak with his new Ping putter. A Major champion looking this dialled in is someone I'll back to keep challenging at the top of leaderboards.

Pick Two: Aaron Rai To Win @ BetMGM

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley doesn't look to particularly favor the bombers so I like Rai's precision this week, especially at these high odds for a man in such great form.

The PGA Championship winner was a solid T19 at The Memorial after two weeks off it looks like there is no big hangover from Aronimink and he is back on the horse chasing more wins.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Tommy Fleetwood To Win @ BetMGM

It's a decent field at the Canadian Open, but there are negatives attached to many of the top players so we could once again see a wide-open championship.

With that being said, I still expect Tommy Fleetwood to be challenging near the top.

The Englishman has done most things very well so far this season, bar the odd hiccup, and his record at the Canadian Open (admittedly on different courses) is certainly encouraging with a T6th, a runner-up (to Nick Taylor) and a T21st last time out.

He's world class tee to green and has always putted well in Canada, so a good week on the putting surfaces should see him contend.

Pick Two: Alex Fitzpatrick To Win @ BetMGM

I was torn between Fitzpatrick and Rai, but I'm going for a Fitzpatrick for the second week in a row, simply down to consistency over recent weeks.

Both Alex Fitzpatrick and Rai have enjoyed a wonderful past month or so - perhaps Rai's was slightly better! - but Fitzpatrick's stats regarding tee-to-green are just a shade better during that time.

Fitzpatrick seems made for this level and I hope he can continue his trend of sitting on the first page of a leaderboard for the foreseeable future.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record