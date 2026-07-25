Cameron Young Heads Strong Rocket Classic Field As Aldrich Potgieter Defends Title

The 2026 Rocket Classic will be the final edition under its current name, with the news in June that title sponsor Rocket Companies is pulling out of the event to end a 13-year run with the PGA Tour.

However, it looks set for a fitting send-off, with the field for the final edition of the event in its current guise at Detroit Golf Club set to be strong.

A year ago, Aldrich Potgieter claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at the event. He defends his title, but he is highly unlikely to have it all his own way given the caliber of stars elsewhere in the field.

Four players in the world’s top 10 will head to Detroit for the tournament, the highest-ranked of whom is World No.3 Cameron Young.

He will make his first start at the event since finishing runner-up to Ryan Fox at The Open, with the American looking for his third victory of the year.

Aldrich Potgieter is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell Henley, who won the Charles Schwab Challenge in May, also appears, along with the player ranked seventh in the world, Chris Gotterup, who has three victories this year, the most recent of which came at the John Deere Classic.

The other player in the world’s top 10 is the player ranked ninth, US Open champion Wyndham Clark.