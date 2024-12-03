Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Picks, Odds and Predictions

A number of big names are making the trip to South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which comes from the stunning Gary Player Country Club in Sun City

Nicolai Hojgaard at the top of his backswing during the Nedbank Golf Challenge
Matt Cradock
By
published

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is one of the most prestigious and largest events in the South African sports calendar, with the tournament itself seeing some of the biggest names in golf feature.

Previously, it was known as the Million Dollar Challenge and, in its first tournament back in 1981, it was just Seve Ballesteros, Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Trevino who teed it up. What's more, six years later, Ian Woosnam became the first player in history to take home a million dollar paycheck in golf.

Max Homa holds the Nedbank Golf Challenge trophy aloft

Max Homa returns to defend his title

Now, the tournament features 66 players and, regarding the event, Africa's Major kicks off a fortnight run in South Africa for the DP World Tour, as the 'Opening Swing' continues at the stunning Gary Player Country Club, located in Sun City.

In the first two DP World Tour events in Australia, it was Elvis Smylie who won the season opener at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, while American, Ryggs Johnston, also became a maiden winner on the DP World Tour, securing the Australian Open.

This week, the circuit moves to South Africa and, in the field, is defending champion Max Homa, who picked up a dominant four shot win last year. Along with the PGA Tour star, Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes have made the journey over, while a number of recent winners on the DP World Tour are also in the field.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: The Course

Since the first Nedbank Golf Challenge in 1981, it's the Gary Player Country Club that has hosted the event, with it regarded as one of, if not the best, golf courses in all of South Africa.

Designed by the nine-time Major winner, the resort features two courses - Lost City and Gary Player - with the latter the layout of choice for this event. Standing at 7,819 yards, it's certainly not one for the faint-hearted as it stands as one of the longest courses on the calendar.

A general view of the Gary Player Country Club at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Known for its length, the course also features stunning backdrops of the Pilanesberg Mountains, as well as the various wildlife. However, in terms of the golf course, it's littered with water, trees and penalizing rough.

Being the first course in South Africa to be constructed to USGA specifications, the scorecard features four par 3s, all of which are over 200 yards. It also has four par 5s, the shortest of which is still 550 yards, while the par of the course is 72.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearChampionWinning Score
2023Max Homa-19 (four strokes)
2022Tommy Fleetwood-11 (one stroke)
2021Cancelled due to COVIDRow 3 - Cell 2
2020Cancelled due to COVIDRow 4 - Cell 2
2019Tommy Fleetwood-12 (Playoff)
2018Lee Westwood-15 (three strokes)
2017Branden Grace-11 (one stroke)
2016Alex Noren-14 (six strokes)

Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Odds

The odds to win outright are via BetMGM

  • Corey Conners (+1000)
  • Thorbjorn Olesen (+1200)
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+1400)
  • Max Homa (+1400)
  • Thriston Lawrence (+1600)
  • Tom McKibbin (+1600)
  • Jordan Smith (+1600)
  • Thomas Detry (+1800)
  • Nicolai Hojgaard (+1800)
  • Will Zalatoris (+1800)
  • Mackenzie Hughes (+2000)
  • Jorge Campillo (+2800)
  • Laurie Canter (+2800)
  • Niklas Norgaard (+2800)
  • Paul Waring (+2800)
  • Ewen Ferguson (+3300)
  • Ryo Hisatsune (+3300)
  • Guido Migliozzi (+3300)
  • Sebastian Soderberg (+3300)
  • Johannes Veerman (+3300)
  • Erik van Rooyen (+3300)

Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Picks

Elliott Heath at the 2022 Masters
Elliott Heath

Mackenzie Hughes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

FAVORITE: Mackenzie Hughes (+2000)

The Canadian is one of the world’s best around the greens - he was 3rd in Putting and 4th Around the green on the PGA Tour this season - and comes into the week in fine form.

Over his last four starts he has three top-eight finishes including a T5 in his last start at the RSM Classic, where he was just two back of winner Maverick McNealy. Surprisingly he hasn’t won in over two years so is well overdue - perhaps that could be this week.

OUTSIDER: Dan Bradbury (+6600)

The talented Englishman recently won his second DP World Tour title at the French Open and he returns to a country where he has had some great success in the past. He won the 2022 Joburg Open in his third start as a pro, was 5th last year in the same event and was also 3rd here at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

He looks set to be one of England’s finest players over the next decade so expect him to pick up plenty of trophies. While another win might be a big ask, he can easily go on and contend once again this week.

Barry Plummer watching the golf ball after hitting an iron shot
Barry Plummer

Jorge Campillo on the putting green lining up a putt

FAVORITE: Jorge Campillo (+2800)

Jorge Campillo was unlucky not to win a 4th DP World Tour title three starts ago at the Andalucia Masters, but after four top-20 finishes in his last six starts, I believe he has what it takes to win here at a reasonable price.

Some of Campillo's best performances across his career have come in this part of the world, and with a couple of top-15 finishes in this event over the past three editions I am very excited to see what he can produce this week.

OUTSIDER: Dan Bradbury (+6600)

Bradbury secured his first DP World Tour win in South Africa, at the 2022 Joburg Open, and I fancy him to have a good crack at adding the Nedbank to his resume. An impressive win at Le Golf National certainly put him on the map, and despite a couple of less than enthusing efforts since then I can see him getting his new season off to a fast start.

In his first two seasons on the DP World Tour, Bradbury has finished inside the top-3 for his first appearance on both occasions, both coming in Johannesburg. Looking at his odds, he is certainly worth chancing as he bids to achieve a quite unique hat-trick.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Nicolai Hojgaard hits a fairway wood off the tee

FAVORITE: Nicolai Hojgaard (+1800)

The Dane seems to have re-found his form of late, securing four top 20 finishes in his last four starts. Amongst those results was a tie for ninth at the Genesis Championship, as well as a tie for 13th at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The reason why I have selected Hojgaard is that his game suits the course, especially when you see that he finished runner-up to a red-hot Homa last year. To begin with, Hojgaard bombs it off the tee and ranks 15th in driving distance. What's more, he hits 67.16% of his greens so, if he can get the putter working, I can see him once again vying for the title this year.

OUTSIDER: Daniel Hillier (+6000)

Going on the same distance theory as above, it shouldn't come as too big a surprise that I've opted for a long hitter again, this time in New Zealander, Daniel Hillier.

The 26-year-old ranks ninth in driving distance and 11th in greens in regulation, with Hillier producing a steady run of results of late. Having not missed a cut since the Irish Open back in September, he has registered four top 25s in seven starts, one of which came at last week's Australian Open.

Jonny Leighfield in a blue Mr Ping II cap
Jonny Leighfield

Thorbjorn Olesen watches his approach shot

FAVORITE: Thorbjorn Olesen (+1200)

Olesen ticks all the boxes I’m looking for this week. He’s in form with three top-10s and two top-25s in his past five starts. He’s played recently enough to mean that rust shouldn’t be a factor (DP World Tour Championship) while still having enjoyed a refreshing break, and he did well here last year when finishing third, so he knows how to get around the course efficiently. Among all the other top guys, I see key reasons why they might not win. With Thorbjorn, I don’t see why he can’t...

OUTSIDER: Elvis Smylie (+6600)

The Australian youngster is flying at the moment. His win over Cam Smith and Co. a couple of weeks back will have given him a renewed sense of belief in himself and, with the way he’s playing, there’s really nothing standing in the way of another good result aside from possibly the fact that he’s never played the course.

However, I fully expect Smylie to carry on where he left off last week (T5th at the Australian Open) and score another top-10.

How To Watch The Nedbank Golf Challenge

USA (ET)

  • Thursday 5th December - Round One: 4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Friday 6th December - Round Two: 4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Saturday 7th December - Round Three: 4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Sunday 8th December - Round Four: 4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK (GMT)

  • Thursday 5th December - Round One: 9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday 6th December - Round Two: 9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday 7th December - Round Three: 9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday 8th December - Round Four: 9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best DP World Tour Results In 2024

  • Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tyrrell Hatton WIN (+1100) - Jonny Leighfield
  • Genesis Championship: Byeong Hun An WIN (+850) - Jonny Leighfield
  • Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Paul Waring WIN (+12000) - Matt Cradock
  • Open de France: Thorbjorn Olesen T2nd (+2200) - Barry Plummer
  • Open de France: Yannik Paul T2nd (+4000) - Barry Plummer
  • Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Tyrrell Hatton 2nd (+650) - Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

