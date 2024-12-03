Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Picks, Odds and Predictions

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is one of the most prestigious and largest events in the South African sports calendar, with the tournament itself seeing some of the biggest names in golf feature.

Previously, it was known as the Million Dollar Challenge and, in its first tournament back in 1981, it was just Seve Ballesteros, Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Trevino who teed it up. What's more, six years later, Ian Woosnam became the first player in history to take home a million dollar paycheck in golf.

Max Homa returns to defend his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the tournament features 66 players and, regarding the event, Africa's Major kicks off a fortnight run in South Africa for the DP World Tour, as the 'Opening Swing' continues at the stunning Gary Player Country Club, located in Sun City.

In the first two DP World Tour events in Australia, it was Elvis Smylie who won the season opener at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, while American, Ryggs Johnston, also became a maiden winner on the DP World Tour, securing the Australian Open.

This week, the circuit moves to South Africa and, in the field, is defending champion Max Homa, who picked up a dominant four shot win last year. Along with the PGA Tour star, Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes have made the journey over, while a number of recent winners on the DP World Tour are also in the field.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: The Course

Since the first Nedbank Golf Challenge in 1981, it's the Gary Player Country Club that has hosted the event, with it regarded as one of, if not the best, golf courses in all of South Africa.

Designed by the nine-time Major winner, the resort features two courses - Lost City and Gary Player - with the latter the layout of choice for this event. Standing at 7,819 yards, it's certainly not one for the faint-hearted as it stands as one of the longest courses on the calendar.

Known for its length, the course also features stunning backdrops of the Pilanesberg Mountains, as well as the various wildlife. However, in terms of the golf course, it's littered with water, trees and penalizing rough.

Being the first course in South Africa to be constructed to USGA specifications, the scorecard features four par 3s, all of which are over 200 yards. It also has four par 5s, the shortest of which is still 550 yards, while the par of the course is 72.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2023 Max Homa -19 (four strokes) 2022 Tommy Fleetwood -11 (one stroke) 2021 Cancelled due to COVID Row 3 - Cell 2 2020 Cancelled due to COVID Row 4 - Cell 2 2019 Tommy Fleetwood -12 (Playoff) 2018 Lee Westwood -15 (three strokes) 2017 Branden Grace -11 (one stroke) 2016 Alex Noren -14 (six strokes)

Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Odds

The odds to win outright are via BetMGM

Corey Conners (+1000)

Thorbjorn Olesen (+1200)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+1400)

Max Homa (+1400)

Thriston Lawrence (+1600)

Tom McKibbin (+1600)

Jordan Smith (+1600)

Thomas Detry (+1800)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+1800)

Will Zalatoris (+1800)

Mackenzie Hughes (+2000)

Jorge Campillo (+2800)

Laurie Canter (+2800)

Niklas Norgaard (+2800)

Paul Waring (+2800)

Ewen Ferguson (+3300)

Ryo Hisatsune (+3300)

Guido Migliozzi (+3300)

Sebastian Soderberg (+3300)

Johannes Veerman (+3300)

Erik van Rooyen (+3300)

Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

FAVORITE: Mackenzie Hughes (+2000)

The Canadian is one of the world’s best around the greens - he was 3rd in Putting and 4th Around the green on the PGA Tour this season - and comes into the week in fine form.

Over his last four starts he has three top-eight finishes including a T5 in his last start at the RSM Classic, where he was just two back of winner Maverick McNealy. Surprisingly he hasn’t won in over two years so is well overdue - perhaps that could be this week.

OUTSIDER: Dan Bradbury (+6600)

The talented Englishman recently won his second DP World Tour title at the French Open and he returns to a country where he has had some great success in the past. He won the 2022 Joburg Open in his third start as a pro, was 5th last year in the same event and was also 3rd here at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

He looks set to be one of England’s finest players over the next decade so expect him to pick up plenty of trophies. While another win might be a big ask, he can easily go on and contend once again this week.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

FAVORITE: Jorge Campillo (+2800)

Jorge Campillo was unlucky not to win a 4th DP World Tour title three starts ago at the Andalucia Masters, but after four top-20 finishes in his last six starts, I believe he has what it takes to win here at a reasonable price.

Some of Campillo's best performances across his career have come in this part of the world, and with a couple of top-15 finishes in this event over the past three editions I am very excited to see what he can produce this week.

OUTSIDER: Dan Bradbury (+6600)

Bradbury secured his first DP World Tour win in South Africa, at the 2022 Joburg Open, and I fancy him to have a good crack at adding the Nedbank to his resume. An impressive win at Le Golf National certainly put him on the map, and despite a couple of less than enthusing efforts since then I can see him getting his new season off to a fast start.

In his first two seasons on the DP World Tour, Bradbury has finished inside the top-3 for his first appearance on both occasions, both coming in Johannesburg. Looking at his odds, he is certainly worth chancing as he bids to achieve a quite unique hat-trick.

Matt Cradock News Writer

FAVORITE: Nicolai Hojgaard (+1800)

The Dane seems to have re-found his form of late, securing four top 20 finishes in his last four starts. Amongst those results was a tie for ninth at the Genesis Championship, as well as a tie for 13th at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The reason why I have selected Hojgaard is that his game suits the course, especially when you see that he finished runner-up to a red-hot Homa last year. To begin with, Hojgaard bombs it off the tee and ranks 15th in driving distance. What's more, he hits 67.16% of his greens so, if he can get the putter working, I can see him once again vying for the title this year.

OUTSIDER: Daniel Hillier (+6000)

Going on the same distance theory as above, it shouldn't come as too big a surprise that I've opted for a long hitter again, this time in New Zealander, Daniel Hillier.

The 26-year-old ranks ninth in driving distance and 11th in greens in regulation, with Hillier producing a steady run of results of late. Having not missed a cut since the Irish Open back in September, he has registered four top 25s in seven starts, one of which came at last week's Australian Open.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

FAVORITE: Thorbjorn Olesen (+1200)

Olesen ticks all the boxes I’m looking for this week. He’s in form with three top-10s and two top-25s in his past five starts. He’s played recently enough to mean that rust shouldn’t be a factor (DP World Tour Championship) while still having enjoyed a refreshing break, and he did well here last year when finishing third, so he knows how to get around the course efficiently. Among all the other top guys, I see key reasons why they might not win. With Thorbjorn, I don’t see why he can’t...

OUTSIDER: Elvis Smylie (+6600)

The Australian youngster is flying at the moment. His win over Cam Smith and Co. a couple of weeks back will have given him a renewed sense of belief in himself and, with the way he’s playing, there’s really nothing standing in the way of another good result aside from possibly the fact that he’s never played the course.

However, I fully expect Smylie to carry on where he left off last week (T5th at the Australian Open) and score another top-10.

How To Watch The Nedbank Golf Challenge

USA (ET)

Thursday 5th December - Round One: 4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday 6th December - Round Two: 4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday 7th December - Round Three: 4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday 8th December - Round Four: 4.00am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK (GMT)

Thursday 5th December - Round One: 9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 6th December - Round Two: 9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 7th December - Round Three: 9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 8th December - Round Four: 9.00am - 14.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

