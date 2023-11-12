<h2 id="play-underway-in-south-africa-2">PLAY UNDERWAY IN SOUTH AFRICA</h2><p>We are counting down until Max Homa, who is the world No.8, tees off shortly. He is the man to catch on -13 after only dropping one shot in 54 holes. He has a one shot lead as he bids to become the first American champion since Jim Furyk won here at Sun City in 2006. &ldquo;Every day we walk up the ninth and they have the plaques of everyone who&rsquo;s won here, and the names are impressive,&rdquo; said Homa after his third-round 69 for the lead on 13 under par.<br></p><div id="ad-unit-1" class="ad-unit"></div><div id="desktop-in-article" class="in-article ad-unit"><div id="desktop-taboola-mid-article"></div></div><div id="mobile-in-article" class="in-article ad-unit"><div id="mobile-taboola-mid-article"></div></div><div id="ad-unit-2" class="ad-unit"></div>