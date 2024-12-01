Ryggs Johnston Caps Off Extraordinary Few Weeks By Winning Australian Open In Second-Ever DP World Tour Start

American rookie Ryggs Johnston won the ISPS Handa Australian Open by three strokes in just his second-ever start on the DP World Tour.

Heading into the final round at Kingston Heath Golf Club tied at the top alongside LIV golfer, Lucas Herbert, the Australian's challenge faded as Johnston powered on to card a 68 and finish on 18-under ahead of Curtis Luck.

Victory in Melbourne capped off an extraordinary few weeks for Johnston, who came through DP World Tour Q-School on November 13 before ending T42nd at the Australian PGA Championship - his pro debut on the European-based circuit - the following week.

The 24-year-old's preparation for this event was far from ideal, though, as poor weather on Tuesday and Wednesday meant Johnston's first look at Kingston Heath - which was used for three of the four rounds alongside Victoria Golf Club - arrived in competitive action on Thursday.

Despite that, he carded a 65 to set up his tournament nicely, following that round with three consecutive scores of 68.

Asked whether he felt winning might be a realistic possibility beforehand, given all that had occurred, Johnston admitted he had very little in the way of expectations until Sunday.

He said: “To be honest, probably not. I turned up pretty tired from all the travel and Q-School and everything. Didn't get a practice round here with the weather. I didn't really have any expectations, which probably helped me in the end.

“It feels great, just knowing that more playing opportunities and getting into bigger events. It hasn't quite sunk in yet but it's an amazing feeling.”

Johnston's quest for victory began in perfect style as he eagled the opening hole and birdied the third. However, three bogeys and a further birdie before the turn left him only one in front of a charging Luck and level with Herbert. After a birdie from Luck at the 10th, three players shared the lead on 15-under.

Yet, the Ripper GC man's title tilt fell away via three bogeys down the back nine, with Luck - who was in the group ahead - continuing to provide the most legitimate challenge for Johnston.

Almost at the same time as Johnston, Luck made a couple of birdies midway through the back nine and - for a brief moment - was ahead. However, a gain on 14 and a superb birdie-two on the 15th gave the American the outright lead once again, and two late bogeys for Luck at 17 and 18 ensured Johnston was able to enjoy his victory run to the finish line.

The former Arizona Sun Devil became the 11th American to win the Stonehaven Cup, joining an iconic list including the likes of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson.

Johnston's first pro success arrived at the perfect time, too, as he took one of three Open Championship places via the Open Qualifying Series ahead of Royal Portrush in 2025.

(L to R) Curtis Luck, Ryggs Johnston, and Marc Leishman have qualified for The Open in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australians, Luck and Marc Leishman, also picked up a Major championship start at the first opportunity in the DP World Tour's new season.

The LIV golfer finished tied for third on 14-under with compatriot Jasper Stubbs but secured the final Open berth by virtue of his higher placing on the Official World Golf Ranking.