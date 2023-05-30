The Memorial Tournament Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Billy Horschel defends his title, but he'll have to beat a world-class field to lift the trophy for a second successive year
The latest of the PGA Tour’s designated events gets underway at the much-loved Muirfield Village aka Jack’s Place.
The Ohio home of the legendary Jack Nicklaus will play host to many of the world’s top players, including those who currently occupy the top five of the Official World Golf Ranking.
Top of the list is Scottie Scheffler who, like 2022, is experiencing a stellar year on the Tour with two wins so far. His impressive form continued in last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished T3 for his third top-five finish in succession.
The player immediately beneath him in the world rankings is Spaniard Jon Rahm. After appearing unstoppable for large parts of 2023, Rahm could only manage a tie for 50th at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. However, he won this tournament three years ago and will be confident of claiming his fifth win of the year.
One player whose form had been more of a concern is Rory McIlroy. After missing the cut at The Masters, the World No.3 had still seemed out of sorts at a tournament he has won three times, the Wells Fargo Championship. Those concerns were at least partially put to one side with T7 at the PGA Championship. With the US Open just a couple of weeks away, he will be keen to produce another solid display here.
Patrick Cantlay is a two-time winner of the Memorial Tournament, with his most recent success in it coming just two years ago. Despite not winning a tournament since last year’s BMW Championship, Cantlay has remained in characteristically consistent form, including a tie for ninth at the PGA Championship. He will be hoping to turn another solid performance into a win this week.
Completing the world's top five is Xander Schauffele. Like Cantlay, wins have been hard to come by for the American in recent months, but top10 finishes have been commonplace. There’s nothing to suggest he won’t have another impressive week here.
As well as Rahm and Cantlay, the field is scattered with more former winners of the tournament, including Billy Horschel, who claimed victory over Aaron Wise by a commanding four shots last year. Elsewhere Jason Dufner, who won in 2017, 2016 winner William McGirt, David Lingmerth, who won eight years ago and 2014 champion Hideki Matsuyama, also play.
Last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge was won by Emiliano Grillo, and the Argentinian will be buoyed by that success heading into this week’s event.
That tournament at Colonial Country Club also had PGA Championship hero Michael Block in the field. Not to be outdone, this week’s event has another underdog who claimed plenty of headlines in a recent Major. Sam Bennett appears thanks to his status as US Amateur champion, and he will be hoping to replicate the form that saw him finish tied for 16th in The Masters at Augusta National.
As a designated event, there are many more familiar names teeing it up this week including World No.7 Viktor Hovland, who came so close to claiming his first Major title at the PGA Championship before succumbing to LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka. Matt Fitzpatrick, who recently won the RBC Heritage, also appears as he prepares to defend his US Open title at Los Angeles Country Club in mid-June.
Players are competing for a purse of $20m. Of that, the winner will claim $3.6m.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.
Memorial Tournament Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
Memorial Tournament Field 2023
- An, Byeong Hun
- Bennett, Sam
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Choi, K.J
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- Donald, Luke
- Dufner, Jason
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Higa, Kazuki
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hoag, Bo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoge, Tom
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, K.H.
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McIlroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Micheluzzi, David
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Poston, J.T.
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Scott, Adam
- Shelton, Robby
- Smalley, Alex
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Taylor, Ben
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Todd, Brendon
- Wallace, Matt
- Willett, Danny
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Young, Cameron
Who Won The 2022 Memorial Tournament?
In 2022, Billy Horschel produced a commanding performance to win by four shots and claim the winner's share of $2.16m. That display included an eagle in the final round as he won his seventh PGA Tour event.
Where Is The Memorial Tournament Held?
The tournament is held at Muirfield Village, its home since 1976. Jack Nicklaus designed the course in 1974 and he continued making adjustments to it until as recently as 2020. He also has a home in the grounds. Well-groomed wide fairways and bunker-guarded greens are prominent on one of the longer courses on the PGA Tour.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
