The Memorial Tournament Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The latest of the PGA Tour’s designated events gets underway at the much-loved Muirfield Village aka Jack’s Place.

The Ohio home of the legendary Jack Nicklaus will play host to many of the world’s top players, including those who currently occupy the top five of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Top of the list is Scottie Scheffler who, like 2022, is experiencing a stellar year on the Tour with two wins so far. His impressive form continued in last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished T3 for his third top-five finish in succession.

The player immediately beneath him in the world rankings is Spaniard Jon Rahm. After appearing unstoppable for large parts of 2023, Rahm could only manage a tie for 50th at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. However, he won this tournament three years ago and will be confident of claiming his fifth win of the year.

Jon Rahm won the tournament in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player whose form had been more of a concern is Rory McIlroy. After missing the cut at The Masters, the World No.3 had still seemed out of sorts at a tournament he has won three times, the Wells Fargo Championship. Those concerns were at least partially put to one side with T7 at the PGA Championship. With the US Open just a couple of weeks away, he will be keen to produce another solid display here.

Patrick Cantlay is a two-time winner of the Memorial Tournament, with his most recent success in it coming just two years ago. Despite not winning a tournament since last year’s BMW Championship, Cantlay has remained in characteristically consistent form, including a tie for ninth at the PGA Championship. He will be hoping to turn another solid performance into a win this week.

Completing the world's top five is Xander Schauffele. Like Cantlay, wins have been hard to come by for the American in recent months, but top10 finishes have been commonplace. There’s nothing to suggest he won’t have another impressive week here.

As well as Rahm and Cantlay, the field is scattered with more former winners of the tournament, including Billy Horschel, who claimed victory over Aaron Wise by a commanding four shots last year. Elsewhere Jason Dufner, who won in 2017, 2016 winner William McGirt, David Lingmerth, who won eight years ago and 2014 champion Hideki Matsuyama, also play.

Last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge was won by Emiliano Grillo, and the Argentinian will be buoyed by that success heading into this week’s event.

That tournament at Colonial Country Club also had PGA Championship hero Michael Block in the field. Not to be outdone, this week’s event has another underdog who claimed plenty of headlines in a recent Major. Sam Bennett appears thanks to his status as US Amateur champion, and he will be hoping to replicate the form that saw him finish tied for 16th in The Masters at Augusta National.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a designated event, there are many more familiar names teeing it up this week including World No.7 Viktor Hovland, who came so close to claiming his first Major title at the PGA Championship before succumbing to LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka. Matt Fitzpatrick, who recently won the RBC Heritage, also appears as he prepares to defend his US Open title at Los Angeles Country Club in mid-June.

Players are competing for a purse of $20m. Of that, the winner will claim $3.6m.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Memorial Tournament Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

Memorial Tournament Field 2023

An, Byeong Hun

Bennett, Sam

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Choi, K.J

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Dufner, Jason

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Frittelli, Dylan

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Higa, Kazuki

Higgo, Garrick

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kuchar, Matt

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Micheluzzi, David

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Taylor, Ben

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

Wallace, Matt

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

Who Won The 2022 Memorial Tournament? In 2022, Billy Horschel produced a commanding performance to win by four shots and claim the winner's share of $2.16m. That display included an eagle in the final round as he won his seventh PGA Tour event.