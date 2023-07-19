DraftKings Odds Surge: Boost Your Favorite Open Championship Bet by +300
Boost the odds on your favorite Open Championship outright by +300 when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook below!
It is time for the final major of the season, as the best in the world head to Royal Liverpool Golf Club for the 2023 Open Championship.
Scottie Scheffler (+700) and Rory McIlroy (+800) are the current betting favorites over on DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can now boost them to +1000 and +1100 respectively!
Claim the DraftKings Odds Surge promotion for the 2023 Open Championship and you will boost any player's odds by +300, giving you the best value on any of your favorite golf bets this week.
This DraftKings Sportsbook promotion is huge for anyone looking to bet on an Open Championship outright this week, and it is available to all DraftKings users, new and old alike.
If you are a new user though, then you are in luck, because you will also qualify for a guaranteed $150 bonus on this week's event!
CLICK HERE and you will receive $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for a new account and place your first $5 bet on Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, or any other outright at the 2023 Open Championship.
How To Claim a +300 Odds Boost For the Open Championship With DraftKings
To claim a +300 Odds Boost for your 2023 Open Championship bets, all you need to do is follow these simple steps.
1) CLICK HERE, where you will either head to the login page and enter your login details if you already have an account or sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account
2) If you are signing up for a new account, you will receive a $150 instant bonus, just for signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account and betting $5 on your favorite Open Championship wager.
3) Now that you have either logged in or signed up for a new account, you just need to head to the 'Promos' section on the DraftKings Sportsbook site
4) Opt-in for the 'The Open Winner Odds Surge' promotion
5) Now all you need to do is back your favorite golfer in the Open Championship Outright market, and a +300 will be automatically added to your chosen golfer's odds in the bet slip!
Updated Open Championship Odds With the DraftKings Odds Surge
Now that you have claimed your Open Odds Surge from DraftKings, you will now see different outright odds for your favorite picks, once you add them to the bet slip.
These are the Open Championship odds you will see on DraftKings Sportsbook, now that you have applied the +300 Odds Surge to your account.
- Scottie Scheffler +700 --> +1000
- Rory McIlroy +800 --> +1100
- Jon Rahm +1300 --> +1600
- Brooks Koepka +1800 --> +2100
- Patrick Cantlay +2000 --> +2300
- Cameron Smith +2000 --> +2300
- Xander Schauffele +2200 --> +2500
- Viktor Hovland +2200 --> +2500
As you can see, you now dramatically boost Jon Rahm to +1600, Brooks Koepka to beyond +2000 and Viktor Hovland to as big as +2500, all golfers that will be very popular at Hoylake this week.
Remember, if you are a new customer, you can also bet $5, win $150 instantly with the DraftKings promo code, before placing this Open Odds Surge bet. This means you no longer need to pick between golfers that you will win bigger on!
Open Championship Picks, Predictions, DraftKings Odds Boost Bet
We used this DraftKings Sportsbook boost to full effect at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where we boosted Rickie Fowler's odds by +300 and he duly delivered a win.
We now advise you to use your DraftKings Open Odds Surge on Viktor Hovland. We love Hovland's chances of winning this tournament, and at +2500 with the boost, he is great value to win the tournament he was the 54-hole leader at just 12 months ago!
Boost Hovland to +2500 with the DraftKings Sportsbook Open Championship Odds Surge, and win bigger if the Norweigan lifts the Claret Jug on Sunday.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
