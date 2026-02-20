Confessions Of A Golf Pro: 5 Questions Golfers Should Stop Asking
PGA Professional Emma Booth on the questions that stall your progress and the ones that will help to lower your scores
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
There’s a quote often attributed to Albert Einstein: If I had an hour to solve a problem and my life depended on it, I would spend the first 55 minutes deciding what question to ask.
While golf isn’t life and death, although it can feel like that sometimes, the principle of this quote is spot on. After thousands of hours in a coaching bay with golfers of every level, you might expect I hear a huge variety of questions and requests for what golfers would like to improve, but alas, the reality is I tend to hear the same questions over and over again. How can I be more consistent? How can I hit the ball further?
On the surface, these are perfectly reasonable questions, but if it’s real lasting improvement you're after, you are looking in the wrong places. Essentially you are too focused on treating symptoms rather than the causes. This is like putting duct tape over an engine warning light on your car. You might no longer see the light flashing, but the engine is still overheating.
In golf, the ball flight is the warning light and it tells you so much about your golf. So, to help you get more out of your next lesson or practice session, let's break down some of the most asked questions and consider what you should be asking instead.
How Do I Hit The Ball Straighter?
A right-handed golfer sees the ball peel off the right and immediately thinks about how they can stop slicing, they tweak their grip, aim left or buy a draw bias driver.
This might help reduce their slice in the short-term, but the underlying clubface-to-path relationship hasn’t changed. The slice hasn’t been fixed, it has been somewhat disguised and basically you’ve put duct tape on it!
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Better Question: Why is my ball starting in that direction? What part of my swing do I need to work on?
How Do I Hit The Ball Further?
Surely if you want to hit the ball further, you need to swing harder? Sounds good in theory, but in reality your swing speed might increase, but so will your dispersion, and more speed will magnify your inefficiency. If you want to hit it further, you will first need to work on your quality of strike, which can be done at a slower speed to first lay a good foundation to build a faster swing.
Better Question: What is currently limiting my distance; strike, speed or launch conditions?
How Can I Be More Consistent?
This is the question coaches hear more than any other, and in truth, it is meaningless. Inconsistency isn’t a root problem, it is the label we give to fluctuating strike and distance control. Until you clearly identify exactly what is the biggest variable in your shots you cannot properly train it.
Better Question: What is changing from shot to shot; strike, distance, direction?
How Can I Stop Three Putting?
A common theme that emerges with golfers looking to reduce their three putts is to only work on the short putts, but successful two putting is a game of two halves. If the real issue is distance control, the missed three-footer isn’t the cause, it’s the consequence.
Better Question: What part of putting do I struggle with the most? How confidently can I read greens? Do my approach shots need improving?
Why Can’t I Hit The Ball On The Course The Way I Do On The Range?
When golfers hit thirty 7-irons on the range and feel many of them are good, it is all too easy to mentally box off that club as being one you can hit well. In reality, on the course you only get one chance to hit a nice shot, hole the pressure 4-foot putt, or hit a tee shot down a tight tree-lined fairway.
Better Question: What am I doing differently on the course? How can I make my practice more like playing?
Improvement in golf isn’t built on quick fixes or cosmetic changes, it’s built on clarity. Clarity about patterns and what is changing from shot to shot. Clarity about what skills you need to develop. So, challenge yourself this year to start asking better questions and enjoy receiving better answers through your results.
Emma has worked in the golf industry for more than 20 years. After a successful amateur career, she decided to pursue her true golfing passion of coaching and became a qualified PGA Professional in 2009. In 2015, alongside her husband Gary, who is also a PGA Professional, they set up and now run Winchester Golf Academy, a bespoke 24 bay practice facility offering not only all the latest technology but a highly regarded bistro. Emma is happy coaching all golfing abilities but particularly enjoys getting people into the game and developing programs to help women and juniors start and improve. Her 2022 Get into Golf program saw more than 60 women take up the game.
Emma is a member of TaylorMade’s Women’s Advisory Board, which works to shape the product offering and marketing strategy with the goal of making it the number one brand in golf for women. When not changing lives one swing tweak at a time Emma can be found enjoying life raising her three daughters and when time allows in the gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.