AT&T Byron Nelson Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers In This Week's Field
Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson and ranks the top five golfers he thinks to have the best chance of winning.
Only one week remains between now and the second major championship of the year, as this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson Course at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, will serve as the final chance for many to qualify for the PGA Championship next week. As you would expect, in addition to this not being a Tour-designated event, this week’s field is relatively weak, made even weaker today by the withdrawal of Jordan Smieth.
Even still, two-time champ K.H. Lee is in the field, as is world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week looking to build momentum ahead of major No. 2. Let’s take a closer look at the course and who may find success in Texas.
AT&T Byron Nelson Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+360
|Tyrell Hatton
|+1200
|Jason Day
|+1400
|Tom Kim
|+1600
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1800
|K.H. Lee
|+2200
|Matt Kuchar
|+2500
|Adam Scott
|+3000
|Si Woo Kim
|+3500
|Taylor Montgomery
|+4000
AT&T Byron Nelson Course - TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX
Coming in at 7,468 yards, TPC Craig Ranch is a Par 71 that comes in slightly over the Tour average. Featuring Bentgrass greens, as many tracks do in this part of the country, it would be wise to take a look at players who do well on that surface in terms of SG: Putting.
AT&T Byron Nelson Power Rankings
Scottie Scheffler (+360) (Bet $100 to collect $460) Head to DraftKings for the best Scottie Scheffler odds (opens in new tab)
By far the most talented player in this field, Scottie Scheffler's short odds are nearly warranted at just inside of 4/1 to win this event. He’s also a Texas local and has had success at this course before, with an average of 68.25 over his two events played here.
K.H. Lee (+2200) (Bet $100 to collect $2,300) DraftKings has the best K.H. Lee odds (opens in new tab)
Both of his career Tour wins have come here, and there’s no better horse for the course on the entire Tour than K.H. Lee at Craig Ranch.
Tyrrell Hatton (+1200) (Bet $100 to collect $1,300) The best Tyrrell Hatton odds are at DraftKings (opens in new tab)
A slow start to 2023 was made up for last week with a T3 at Quail Hollow, and Tyrrell Hatton always does well in weak fields.
Tom Kim (+1600) (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) Go to DraftKings for the best Tom Kim odds (opens in new tab)
Cooling off significantly following a red-hot 2022, Tom Kim comes into the week with success here in the past, a T17 in his only start here. Could be a great week to get back on track ahead of next week’s PGA Championship.
Jason Day (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) DraftKings has the best Jason Day odds (opens in new tab)
With a very light name in terms of star power, this could be the week Jason Day finally breaks through during this resurgence in his career.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
