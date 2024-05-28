US Women's Open Betting Preview And Picks 2024

The second Major of the season has rolled around quickly and the big question ahead of the 2024 US Women's Open as who exactly can stop Nelly Korda?

Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania hosts the US Women's Open with a record $12m prize fund available for the world's best female golfers.

World No.1 Korda leads the field as the obvious favorite given her dominant year so far, but this is the US Open and there is quality deep in the field.

So with the likes of Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang and Hannah Green all involved then Korda may not have things all her own way this time.

2024 US Women's Open latest odds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4/1 - Nelly Korda

20/1 - Rose Zhang

22/1 - Atthaya Thitikul

25/1 - Jin Young Ko

28/1 - Sei Young Kim, Ayaka Furue, Nasa Hataoka, Brooke Henderson

33/1 - Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Hae Ran Ryu

40/1 - Ruoning Yin

50/1 - Megan Khang

55/1 - Leona Maguire, Lydia Ko

90/1 - Allisen Corpuz

100/1 - Lexi Thompson

150/1 - In Gee Chun

The huge favorite

Korda has won an incredible six titles already this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

As if you needed any evidence of just how big a favorite Nelly Korda is this week, just take a look at the betting odds that put her as the 4/1 favourite and Rose Zhang the next best in the market miles off at 20/1.

Bit it's also hard to argue given Korda's year of dominance that's seen her claim the first Major of the year as part of her spectacular run of form.

Korda tied the LPGA record with five wins in a row, and although she just failed to make it six in a row, she then bounced back to win the Mizuho America’s Open making it six wins in just seven starts this year.

She'll inevitably be challenging come Sunday afternoon, and her name at the top of the leaderboard will strike fear into the rest of the feed. You'd have to be brave to bet against her.

Korda's best result in this event is T8 in in 2022 though, she missed the cut the previous two years and finished 64th at Pebble Beach last year - so her record could just give the others a glimmer of hope.

The challengers



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Zhang may only be 21 and only been a professional for just over a year, but she's got two wins under her belt, tied eighth in this event last year and has a top-10 in three of the last five Majors.

And at 20/1 Zhang's odds look attractive, as do all of the rest of the field if you think Korda's run couldn't possibly continue.

Australian Hannah Green has won twice this year, has risen up to fifth in the Rolex World Rankings and chased Korda home in second at the Mizuho Americas Open by just a shot last week.

So Green being offered up at 33/1 is another enticing price - and the same as Charley Hull is to go one better than last year at Pebble Beach.

Hull has not had the best year so far, but she's likely to catch fire at any given moment, and the big moments seem to bring the best out in her.

Lively outsiders

Megan Khang could be a touch of value at 50/1 if she can just get her short game together - as tee-to-green only Korda ranks higher this season on the LPGA Tour.

Khang missed the cut at the Chevron and has been hit-and-miss all season, but that quality of ball striking should give her a chance - if her putter can get hot.

Lydia Ko is on the verge of the Hall of Fame, has won once this year and lost in a playoff and although she missed the cut last week she surely has another Major in her at 55/1.

And 90/1 isn't bad for defending champion Allisen Corpuz - who is looking to become the first player since Australian Karrie Webb in 2000-01 to win back-to-back US Women's Open titles.

In Gee Chun won at Lancaster in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

And if you're looking for a big outsider, how about In Gee Chun at 150/1 who won the US Women's Open the last time it was staged here at Lancaster Country Club back in 2015.

That was the first of her three Majors and she loves the course - even housing her educational foundation at Lancaster.

That course form coupled with her best finish of the season coming last week and the ingredients are there for her to at least make a big run at a big price.