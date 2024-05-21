The Remarkable Stat That Shows Nelly Korda's Dominance

One astonishing stat proves just how dominant the World No.1 has been in 2024 so far

Nelly Korda during the opening round of the Mizuho Americas Open
Nelly Korda's position as World No.1 seems secure for the foreseeable future
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Nelly Korda’s dominance of the women’s game since the turn of the year has been almost unprecedented.

After Lydia Ko moved within one point of an entry into the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame with a victory at the season opener the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Korda has won six of the 11 LPGA Tour events since – and she’s only competed in seven of them.

Korda’s second victory of the year, at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, took her to the top of the world rankings for the sixth time and, not surprisingly, she has cemented that position for the foreseeable future with her stunning form.

Nelly Korda with the Mizuho Americas Open trophy

Nelly Korda's latest win came in the Mizuho Americas Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American’s latest victory came at the weekend with the Mizuho America’s Open, where she amassed another 62 world ranking points to take her to 524.85, with the player immediately beneath her in the rankings, Lilia Vu, well behind on just over half at 284.36. That gives Korda an average of 13.12 points from 40 events based on calculations on a rolling two-year basis, against Vu’s 6.32 from 45 – more than double.

As pointed out by the Golf Channel’s LPGA Tour play-by-play host Grant Boone, there is an even more remarkable stat to demonstrate just how much dominance Korda has over everyone else at the moment. 

The average points gap between Vu and Korda is now larger than the chasm separating Vu from the lowest of the 1,620 ranked players, Trish Johnson.

So, what would Vu (or anyone else) need to do to overturn Korda’s lead? In short, a lot. Even winning a Major wouldn’t see Vu make too much of a dent in that yawning gap. 

The big five tournaments each offer 100 points for a win. That means that, even in a best-case scenario for Vu, where she wins the next Major, the US Women’s Open in two weeks, her average would increase 8.35, still almost five points behind Korda, and that’s assuming the World No.1 misses the cut at the event.

So far, the longest spell Korda has spent at the top of the rankings came in a 17-week stint between June and October 2021. Her current run already stretches to nine, and the stats indicate it could be quite some time before Vu or anyone else catches her again.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

