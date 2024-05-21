US Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024
A new record for the most money available at a women's tournament has been set for the second Major of the year
The second women’s Major of the year begins at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania on 30 May.
This will be the second time the venue has hosted the tournament after it was the scene of the 2015 edition, when In Gee Chun claimed the first of her three Major titles with a one-shot victory over Amy Yang.
However, while the venue is familiar, the prize money available at the 2024 tournament is markedly different. Nine years ago, Chun banked $810,000 from an overall purse of $4.5m, but this year, there is $12m available - the highest ever for a women’s golf tournament. That eclipses the previous record, set at the 2023 tournament at Pebble Beach by $1m, where Allisen Corpuz won $2m for her victory.
The prize money is also $4.1m higher than the $7.9m offered by the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, which earned winner Nelly Korda $1.185m.
The latest increase in the prize money at the women’s game’s marquee Major is partly credited with a partnership announced in February between the USGA, which organizes the event, and Ally Financial.
At the time, USGA CEO Mike Whan explained how he sees the link-up helping to develop the women’s game. He said: “Partnering with Ally allows us to not only continue elevating the US Women’s Open, but to also further our commitment to the future of the game via our US National Development Program.”
The eye-catching payout is surely one of the biggest headline grabbers, though, particularly when compared to previous years.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Reaching new heights 📈 With our new partner @ally, we will pay out record prize money at Lancaster. pic.twitter.com/2sDwbeJ73nFebruary 1, 2024
For example, it is three times higher than the $4m on offer in 2014, when Michelle Wie claimed her sole Major title at Pinehurst No.2, while it is more than double the $5.5m purse of just three years ago, when Yuka Saso defeated Nasa Hataoka at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.
The women's game may still have some way to go to achieve financial parity with the men's game, but the figure available at Lancaster Country Club is surely one of the most impressive examples yet of the growing profile of the women's game.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Golfer Qualifies For First Major
Several LIV golfers failed to make it to the US Open via final qualifying, but for the one who did, it will mark his maiden Major appearance
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Non-Golfing Essential Items To Have In Your Golf Bag...You Might Be Surprised!
Katie Dawkins delves into the many pockets of her golf bag and reveals all the non-golfing items she deems essential
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
How Much Money Has Nelly Korda Won In 2024?
The World No.1 has claimed six titles in eight starts this year - but how much prize money has she collected along the way?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Nelly Korda Continues Historic Streak With Mizuho Americas Open Victory
The American made it six wins from seven starts at Liberty National Golf Club
By Andrew Wright Published
-
LPGA Tour Release Statement After 10 Players Withdraw From Mizuho Americas Open
The LPGA Tour has explained players have withdrawn because of either injury or illness, and stresses it is monitoring the situation
By Mike Hall Published
-
Junior Amateur Golfer Disqualified From LPGA Event After Signing Incorrect Scorecard
Mia Hammond was disqualified after the first round at the Mizuho Americas Open having self-reported the infraction
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Bizarre Scene As LPGA Tour Leader’s Name Absent From Walking Scoreboard And Caddie Bib
On the morning of the Mizuho Americas Open, it seemed that So Mi Lee wouldn't even tee it up in the event but, after late withdrawals, she would end the day leading the tournament!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Defending Champion Rose Zhang Withdraws After 3 Holes Of Title Defence
The American was attempting the first successful defence of her career at the Mizuho Americas Open but lasted only a few holes before pulling out
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson Fails To Qualify For US Women's Open - But Could Still Get In As First Alternate
Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson narrowly missed out on qualifying for the US Women's Open, but could still get in as first alternate
By Paul Higham Published
-
Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Rose Zhang defends her title as the Liberty National tournament sees an increased prize money payout for its second LPGA Tour outing
By Mike Hall Published