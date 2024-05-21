US Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The second women’s Major of the year begins at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania on 30 May.

This will be the second time the venue has hosted the tournament after it was the scene of the 2015 edition, when In Gee Chun claimed the first of her three Major titles with a one-shot victory over Amy Yang.

However, while the venue is familiar, the prize money available at the 2024 tournament is markedly different. Nine years ago, Chun banked $810,000 from an overall purse of $4.5m, but this year, there is $12m available - the highest ever for a women’s golf tournament. That eclipses the previous record, set at the 2023 tournament at Pebble Beach by $1m, where Allisen Corpuz won $2m for her victory.

The prize money is also $4.1m higher than the $7.9m offered by the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, which earned winner Nelly Korda $1.185m.

Nelly Korda won over $1m for her win at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest increase in the prize money at the women’s game’s marquee Major is partly credited with a partnership announced in February between the USGA, which organizes the event, and Ally Financial.

At the time, USGA CEO Mike Whan explained how he sees the link-up helping to develop the women’s game. He said: “Partnering with Ally allows us to not only continue elevating the US Women’s Open, but to also further our commitment to the future of the game via our US National Development Program.”

The eye-catching payout is surely one of the biggest headline grabbers, though, particularly when compared to previous years.

For example, it is three times higher than the $4m on offer in 2014, when Michelle Wie claimed her sole Major title at Pinehurst No.2, while it is more than double the $5.5m purse of just three years ago, when Yuka Saso defeated Nasa Hataoka at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The women's game may still have some way to go to achieve financial parity with the men's game, but the figure available at Lancaster Country Club is surely one of the most impressive examples yet of the growing profile of the women's game.