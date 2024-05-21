US Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024

A new record for the most money available at a women's tournament has been set for the second Major of the year

Allisen Corpuz with the US Women's Open trophy at Pebble Beach
Allisen Corpuz won $2m for her 2023 victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The second women’s Major of the year begins at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania on 30 May.

This will be the second time the venue has hosted the tournament after it was the scene of the 2015 edition, when In Gee Chun claimed the first of her three Major titles with a one-shot victory over Amy Yang.

However, while the venue is familiar, the prize money available at the 2024 tournament is markedly different. Nine years ago, Chun banked $810,000 from an overall purse of $4.5m, but this year, there is $12m available - the highest ever for a women’s golf tournament. That eclipses the previous record, set at the 2023 tournament at Pebble Beach by $1m, where Allisen Corpuz won $2m for her victory.

The prize money is also $4.1m higher than the $7.9m offered by the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, which earned winner Nelly Korda $1.185m.

Nelly Korda celebrates winning the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods

Nelly Korda won over $1m for her win at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest increase in the prize money at the women’s game’s marquee Major is partly credited with a partnership announced in February between the USGA, which organizes the event, and Ally Financial.

At the time, USGA CEO Mike Whan explained how he sees the link-up helping to develop the women’s game. He said: “Partnering with Ally allows us to not only continue elevating the US Women’s Open, but to also further our commitment to the future of the game via our US National Development Program.”

The eye-catching payout is surely one of the biggest headline grabbers, though, particularly when compared to previous years.

For example, it is three times higher than the $4m on offer in 2014, when Michelle Wie claimed her sole Major title at Pinehurst No.2, while it is more than double the $5.5m purse of just three years ago, when Yuka Saso defeated Nasa Hataoka at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The women's game may still have some way to go to achieve financial parity with the men's game, but the figure available at Lancaster Country Club is surely one of the most impressive examples yet of the growing profile of the women's game.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸