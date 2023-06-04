2023 Memorial Tournament Final-Round Odds and Live Picks

This is about as jam-packed of a leaderboard as I can remember in recent history, as the Memorial Tournament features a three-way tie for the lead along with 19 players chasing three strokes or less. Specifically, five players reside just a single stroke off the pace.

As for the specifics atop the leaderboard, S.W. Kim, David Lipsky, and the third-ranked player in the world, Rory McIlroy, are all knotted up at -6. McIlroy recorded the best score of the trio on Saturday, posting a two-under finish.

The biggest mover of the day overall was Keegan Bradley, who shot seven-under and climbed all the way up to a T9 position at -4. S.J. Im was up next at five-under and currently sits in a T14 position at -3.

In my opinion, the logjam of 41 players within five strokes of one another offers a unique betting opportunity. With so many golfers in contention, we have a ton of value out there on board – even with some of the bigger-name players. Let’s dive into where I’m laying my money for Sunday’s final round.

Memorial Tournament Picks - Live Picks

Patrick Cantlay Top-Five Finisher (+190) (Bet $100 to collect $290) Get the best Patrick Cantlay odds at DraftKings

In terms of an outright winner for Sunday’s finale at Muirfield, your guess is as good as mine. This is like trying to find a needle in a haystack considering we have 22 players within three strokes at the top of the leaderboard. If you’re looking for a long-shot play, then I would suggest Patrick Cantlay at +1200.

However, I’m going to take a slightly more conservative route and lock in the American to post a top-five finish at +190. Starting with his course history, he’s a two-time winner at the Memorial Tournament, notching victories in 2019 and 2021. Cantlay’s in a prime spot to make a run up the leaderboard on Sunday, sitting T9 at -4.

What really gives me the confidence to back Cantlay is his current form. This guy has been on fire recently. Eight of his last nine tournaments have seen him place inside of the top 20, with the outlier being a T21 performance at the Wells Fargo Championship. Six of the nine-tournament sample were top-10 finishes, and four were in the top five. Cantlay’s form is impeccable right now, and I love the value that comes with this best bet.

David Lipsky Top-10 Finisher (+115) (Bet $100 to collect $215) DraftKings has the best David Lipsky odds

34-year-old enters Sunday’s round with the seventh-shortest odds (+1800) to win the event. Will he win it? It’s unlikely. David Lipsky has yet to win a PGA Tour event in his career. That, combined with the fact that some big-time players are on his heels, I don’t think he’ll get it done.

With that being said, we’re being offered a plus-money ticket on the leader of a tournament, and all he has to do is finish inside the top 10? Sign me up for that. Lipsky is a professional, and he’s coming off of a great outing last weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge. The American finished T16 when the dust settled, earning a $132,675 check in the process.

There are some top-flight guys on his heels, but I think Lipsky has the skills to place inside the top 10 on Sunday. He’s yet to shoot over par at the Memorial Tournament, posting rounds of -3, -3, and par. Considering the difficulty of this course, if Lipsky puts a minus sign in front of his score Sunday, then I think this bet cashes easily. Even a second straight par round should

Memorial Tournament – Live Odds Entering Sunday