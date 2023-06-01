The Memorial Tournament 2023 Live Stream
Make sure you know all the broadcast and streaming details for The Memorial Tournament.
The Memorial Tournament 2023 Live Stream
The PGA Tour heads to Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament, an elevated event with an outstanding field. The world's top-5 players are competing - Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. One man who isn't is Max Homa who is going to his sisters wedding.
Of course there are then a whole host of top-quality players in the field as well - players like Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick. We also get another look at top amateurs Sam Bennett and Aldrich Potgieter as well.
We also have a golf course that will provide a clear test for these top players. Muirfield Village is known for its thick rough and firm greens, and the 2023 tournament will mark the event's third playing since another renovation.
|Dates: June 1-4
|Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Ohio, USA
|Live stream: Fubo TV (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
The tournament also has an illustrious history. Hosted by Jack Nicklaus, this event is one of the longest on Tour held at the same venue, having debuted at the course in 1976. Below are all the broadcast and streaming details for the event.
The Memorial Tournament Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
US TV Schedule - 2023 The Memorial Tournament
All times EST
Thursday, June 1: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Friday, June 2: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday, June 3: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel), 2.30pm-6pm (CBS)
Sunday, June 4: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel), 2.30pm-6pm (CBS)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise action during the week and CBS will takeover when the tournament heats up over the weekend. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.
AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.
We also recommend Sling TV in the US as well. At $51 per month, Sling Blue with the Sports add-on brings NBC and Golf Channel, and it is also half price for your first month.
UK TV Schedule - 2023 The Memorial Tournament
Thursday, June 1: 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, June 2: 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, June 3: 4.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, June 4: 4.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
Australia TV Schedule - 2023 The Memorial Tournament
Thursday, June 1: 9.30pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Friday, June 2: 9.30pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Sunday, June 4: 2.30am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Monday, June 5: 2.30am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Ohio here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.
It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also fantastic value at either $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.
The Memorial Tournament Tee Times
(Selected)
- 7.53am - Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
- 8.05am - Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa
- 8.17am - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler
- 8.29am - Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young
- 8.41am - Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
- 12.41pm - Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.53pm - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1.05pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.
Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
