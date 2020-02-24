Which Wilson Staff Irons Are Right For Me?

Wilson Staff Irons Range

Wilson Staff Model Blade Irons

Price: £899

Key Technology:Soft-Forged 8620 Carbon Steel

  • Soft-Forged 8620 Carbon Steel
  • Muscleback Design
  • Milled Face & Score Lines

Verdict: A stunning set of irons that are at the top of the tree in the blade market.

Will Suit: Only the finest ball-strikers should consider putting these in the bag.

Wilson Staff D7 Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:Power Hole technology (4-7 irons feature three rows, 8-9 irons have 2 rows, and PW has one row)

  • Power Hole technology (4-7 irons feature three rows, 8-9 irons have 2 rows, and PW has one row)
  • These Power Holes are filled with a urethane-type material to dampen vibration
  • Combined with Wilson Golf’s thinnest ever face
  • The hosel on the D7 irons has also been modified for easier club adjustability

Verdict: An impressive all-round offering

Will Suit: It is so user-friendly that many golfers will see a benefit form the D7 irons.

Wilson Staff D7 Forged Irons

Price: £599

Key Technology:

  • Forged from soft 8620 Carbon steel and featuring a new club head design.
  • Urethane filled Power Chamber inside the head has been introduced alongside the Power Hole Technology
  • Wider and thicker sole to allow for more aggressive Power Holes

Verdict: An impressive all-rounder, achieving consistent carries with a soft, solid feel at impact.

Will Suit: If you’re a golfer who wants to play a compact, soft-feeling iron without losing out on distance, the D7 Forged is an iron you should certainly consider in 2020.

Wilson Launchpad Irons

Price: £449

Key Technology:

  • Incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf.
  • A late-breaking bounce angle keeps the leading edge up.
  • Lightweight design also makes it easier for golfers to generate club speed

Verdict: The wide sole definitely provides extra assistance on ground-first contacts. Impressive accuracy and carry distance.

Will Suit: If you’re a beginner or high handicapper these irons are certainly an option worth trying.

Wilson Staff C300 Irons  

Price: £599

Key Technology:

  • Power Holes around head minimise contact between body and face, providing maximum flex and expanding sweet spot for greater ball speeds across hitting surface
  • Power Holes on sole of club head, toe and topline increases face deflection for extra distance

Verdict: The look at address will divide opinion, but the performance benefits they appear to provide should outweigh any concerns over the aesthetics.

Will Suit: Golfers seeking extra distance at a more affordable price

Wilson Staff C300 Forged Irons

Price: £629

Key Technology:

  • Power Holes and FLX Face technology in an 8620 carbon steel construction
  • Power Holes on sole and toe increase face deflection for more ball speed and distance

Verdict: It might not be the longest among its competitive set, but it delivers a strong, stable ball flight with consistent distance and ample stopping power into greens. Visible technology adds shelf appeal and it boasts modern innovation with a traditional look. There’s value to be had given the all-round performance and the modest price tag

Will Suit: Mid and low handicappers that seek distance in a more compact and traditional profile

Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 Irons

Price: £699

Key Technology:

  • 8620 carbon steel forged for more feel
  • Tungsten weighting in key zones for forgiveness
  • 20-gram tungsten sole weight lowers CG increases launch angle without increasing spin

Verdict: A tangible improvement from Wilson in the better player iron category, blending feel and forgiveness with excellent distance control and appealing looks. There really is little to dislike

Will Suit: Better players

Wilson Staff Model Utility Iron

Key Technology:

  • Features seven grams of weight positioned low in the club head for increased launch angles.
  • High-strength maraging steel face.
  • Club was originally designed as a prototype for tour players

Will Suit: Players looking for another option off the tee.

