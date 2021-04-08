We take a look at 5 of the best drivers you are seeing at the Masters as the world's best golfers fight it out to win a green jacket.

The 5 Best Drivers You Are Seeing At The Masters

Most of the major golf manufacturers have released new drivers for the start of 2021.

While the drivers on show at the Masters this week are being used by some of the most skilled players in the world, there’s no reason why these aren’t also great options for the amateur golfer to put in the bag.

We take a look at the 5 best drivers on display on day one of the Masters.

Cobra Radspeed Driver

After opting not to have the latest Cobra driver in the bag for the majority of the season so far, Bryson DeChambeau was seen early on Monday morning at Augusta with the Radspeed in his bag.

This is no ordinary Radspeed driver however and, at 5.5 degrees, it only appeared on the USGA’s list of approved drivers at the start of the week.

While Bryson may be struggling with it on Thursday at The Masters, the Radspeed is one of our favourite drivers of the new cohort.

Building on the success of last year’s Speedzone, the Radspeed has adjustable weights in the head and plenty of adjustability in the hosel too to get the ideal set up. While most amateurs won’t be going for Bryson’s 5.5 degree head, its a great option for those who like to tinker.

Ping G425 Max Driver

Viktor Hovland has been using Ping equipment for a while now, and the G425 driver was a key part of his Thursday round of 73.

Despite starting with a 7 on the first hole, Hovland battled back to keep himself within striking distance of the leaders.

He uses the G425 LST – stands for Low Spin Technology – to help him generate less spin for a more penetrating ball flight.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver

Rory McIlroy may have hit his own dad with a golf ball en route to his Thursday 76, but his driving was solid throughout.

He’s been using the SIM2 Max driver since it was released at the start of the year.

It uses TaylorMades proprietary TwistFace technology that was introduced in the M5 and M6 family of drivers and it means toe and heel strikes are much less exaggerated.

While it didn’t help Rory when he duck hooked one into a local pool at the WGC Matchplay last month, its a technology that has been popular amongst amateur golfers looking for as much forgiveness as possible from off-centre hits.

Titleist TSi3 Driver

Jordan Spieth had the TSi3 driver in the bag when he won last week at the Valero Texas Open and he continues to use it as the Masters starts.

It is without a doubt one of the best Titleist drivers currently on the market and is a great option for those golfers who like to shape their driver.

There are a multitude of loft and lie options available too, allowing this driver to be custom fitted to a very precise degree.

Callaway Epic Speed Driver

The Callaway Epic Speed driver, being used here by Xander Schauffele, is Callaway’s latest driver offering using Jailbreak technology to help golfers maximise distance.

There is also the Epic Max driver in this year’s driver family, which is a slightly more forgiving option with the CG of the club much further back.

