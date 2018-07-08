Sunday Trading: American Golf Deals
Sunday Trading: American Golf Deals
Looking to indulge in some retail therapy?
American Golf currently has two sales on its website and there are some great deals to take advantage of.
Check out all the deals below…
Ping Austin Fleece Windshirt - Was £70, Now £35
Half price on this Ping jumper! It is available in both the navy colour pictured and silver.
Oscar Jacobson Ivo Pin Polo Shirt - Was £60, Now £30
Half price Oscar Jacobson polo? Yes please. It is available in both navy and sky blue, with the coral option priced at £40.
Nike Air Zoom Precision Shoes - Were £149.95, Now £90
Get just shy of £60 off these Nike Air Zoom Precision shoes! Also available in the grey colour shown, black and white.
Lyle and Scott Tala Tour Polo Shirt - Was £50, Now £35
Nike Golf Shield Jacket - Was £79.95, Now £25
Get almost £55 off this Nike jacket! Available in a range of different sizes.
Calvin Klein Ascent Windshirt - Was £70, Now £30
Save £40 on this Calvin Klein windshirt, perfect for when it get a little bit cooler!
Oakley Gravity Polo Shirt - Was £50, Now £20
Available in limited size options so take advantage of this deal quickly!
TaylorMade Lightweight Stand Bag - £89.99
Get £20 off this TaylorMade stand bag, a bargain if you need to upgrade!
Wilson Staff DX2 Soft 12 Ball Pack - Was £19.99, Now £15.99
Cleveland RTX 3 Wedge - £99 each or two for £169
Need to upgrade your wedges? Don't look past this deal!
See all of the deals in American Golf's Clothing and Footwear Sale here
See all of the deals in American Golf's 'Major Offers' Sale here
