Which Mizuno Woods Are Right For Me?
By Sam Tremlett
Which Mizuno Woods Are Right For Me?
Mizuno‘s current woods line-up covers all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for extra distance, workability or better dispersion with your fairways and hybrids, there’s a model for you.
Here’s an overview of the current Mizuno woods range. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Mizuno woods are right for your game.
Mizuno Woods Range
Mizuno ST200 Fairway Wood
Mizuno ST200 Fairway Wood
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Key Technology:
- 3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.
- 5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.
- Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown
Will Suit: Golfers wanting a classic looking fairway wood
- Read our full Mizuno Woods Range review
Mizuno ST200X Fairway Wood
Specifications
Key Technology:
- 3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.
- 5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.
- Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown
- X model is a lightweight, more draw-based version.
Will Suit: Mid to high handicap golfers who seek forgiveness and a drawing ball-flight.
- . Read our full Mizuno ST200X Fairway Wood review
Mizuno ST200TS Fairway Wood
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- 3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.
- 5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.
- Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown
- TS Version has an adjustable hosel to change loft and other specifications.
Will Suit: Golfers seeking a smaller profiled head as well as a degree of adjustability.
- . Read our full Mizuno ST200TS Fairway Wood review
Mizuno CLK Hybrid
Mizuno CLK Hybrid
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- New MAS1C Maraging Face Allows greater energy transfer
- Dual wave technology and a wider profile encourage a higher flight
- Wide, flat crown to sit flush to the turf
Will Suit: Golfers looking to bridge the gap between woods and irons with a club that launches high and lands softly.
- . Read our full Mizuno CLK Hybrid review
Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi Hybrid
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Key Technology:
- Drop down crown to move weight low into the club-head.
- Wave technology once again present.
- Flow Cog design which means the weight is shifted slightly dependent on the loft option.
Will Suit: Those looking for a quality product without the premium price tag.
- . Read our full Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi Hybrid review
What do you make of the 2020 Mizuno woods range? Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.
