The latest woods and hybrids from Mizuno.

Which Mizuno Woods Are Right For Me?

Mizuno‘s current woods line-up covers all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for extra distance, workability or better dispersion with your fairways and hybrids, there’s a model for you.

Here’s an overview of the current Mizuno woods range. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Mizuno woods are right for your game.

Mizuno Woods Range

Key Technology:

3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.

5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.

Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown

Will Suit: Golfers wanting a classic looking fairway wood

Read our full Mizuno Woods Range review

Mizuno ST200X Fairway Wood Specifications Price: £199

Key Technology:

3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.

5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.

Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown

X model is a lightweight, more draw-based version.

Will Suit: Mid to high handicap golfers who seek forgiveness and a drawing ball-flight.

BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno ST200X fairway wood from Scottsdale Golf for £199

. Read our full Mizuno ST200X Fairway Wood review

Mizuno ST200TS Fairway Wood

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face.

5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer.

Compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown

TS Version has an adjustable hosel to change loft and other specifications.

Will Suit: Golfers seeking a smaller profiled head as well as a degree of adjustability.

BUY NOW (US): Mizuno ST200TS fairway from Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

. Read our full Mizuno ST200TS Fairway Wood review

Mizuno CLK Hybrid

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

New MAS1C Maraging Face Allows greater energy transfer

Dual wave technology and a wider profile encourage a higher flight

Wide, flat crown to sit flush to the turf

Will Suit: Golfers looking to bridge the gap between woods and irons with a club that launches high and lands softly.

BUY NOW (US): Mizuno CLK Hybrid from Scottsdale Golf for $249.99

. Read our full Mizuno CLK Hybrid review

Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi Hybrid Specifications Price: : £135

Key Technology:

Drop down crown to move weight low into the club-head.

Wave technology once again present.

Flow Cog design which means the weight is shifted slightly dependent on the loft option.

Will Suit: Those looking for a quality product without the premium price tag.

. Read our full Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi Hybrid review

