There are one-million golfers in the United Kingdom: check out what golf gear they've been buying on Amazon.co.uk.
Best Selling Golf Gear On Amazon.co.uk
Golf participation numbers have been increasing over the last few years. Consequently, brands have been keeping up with demand and selling online at Amazon.co.uk.
With the current lockdown and golf’s return on the horizon, just what have the general public been purchasing?
Below, we take a look at the best selling golf gear on Amazon.co.uk.
Srixon Distance Golf Balls –
£15.99 £9.90
At only 83p per ball, the Srixon Distance’s are phenomenal value for money and, reading the reviews, the majority will agree, with Amazon putting them as their #1 seller and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating.
PGA Tour Putting Mat –
£39.99 £29.95
The PGA Tour Putting Mat is tailored more towards the junior golfer, but is still a great addition to help improve your putting. The product also comes with a free alignment tool for your ball and an 81% rating of 4 and 5 stars.
Longridge Tour Rodz Alignment Sticks –
£13.49 £12.29
These Tour Rodz are perfect for those who want to improve their game. They can provide help in a number of ways, including: alignment, ball position and club takeaway. In 960 reviews, they have a 73% 5 star rating.
Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Polo T-shirt –
£44.95 £31.97
Under Armour is one of the biggest names in golf, being worn by three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth. The Playoff 2.0 comes in multiple colours and offers golfers comfort that doesn’t restrict movement whilst swinging.
RSVOM Face Coverings –
£12.89 £11.89
The RSVOM face covers offer perfect protection for all weather types. With two being provided, you can use one for summer and one for winter due to the silk fabric being stretchable and breathable. The coverings have an 86% 4 and 5 star rating.