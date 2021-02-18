There are one-million golfers in the United Kingdom: check out what golf gear they've been buying on Amazon.co.uk.

Best Selling Golf Gear On Amazon.co.uk

Golf participation numbers have been increasing over the last few years. Consequently, brands have been keeping up with demand and selling online at Amazon.co.uk.

With the current lockdown and golf’s return on the horizon, just what have the general public been purchasing?

Below, we take a look at the best selling golf gear on Amazon.co.uk.

Srixon Distance Golf Balls – £15.99 £9.90

At only 83p per ball, the Srixon Distance’s are phenomenal value for money and, reading the reviews, the majority will agree, with Amazon putting them as their #1 seller and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating. View Now Champkey Golf Swing Trainer – £39.99

The golf swing trainer is designed to help your swing tempo, build muscle strength and improve your swing plane. It comes in a 40 and 48 inch length depending on your height and strength. Has a 91% rating of both 4 and 5 stars. View Now PGA Tour Putting Mat – £39.99 £29.95

The PGA Tour Putting Mat is tailored more towards the junior golfer, but is still a great addition to help improve your putting. The product also comes with a free alignment tool for your ball and an 81% rating of 4 and 5 stars. View Now Saplize Golf Regripping Kit – £16.99

The Saplize kit comes with everything you’d need to regrip your golf clubs at home. The product offers two available kits to purchase and with a 4.8 rating out of 5 stars, including 98% 4 and 5 star reviews, the Saplize is a #1 best seller. View Now

Longridge Tour Rodz Alignment Sticks – £13.49 £12.29

These Tour Rodz are perfect for those who want to improve their game. They can provide help in a number of ways, including: alignment, ball position and club takeaway. In 960 reviews, they have a 73% 5 star rating. View Now