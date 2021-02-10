Five men were fined a collective £1,000 after playing golf on a course near Liverpool
Golfers Fined £200 For Playing During Lockdown
Five men have each been fined £200 after breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules and playing golf during the current lockdown.
The men, in their 20s and 30s, were caught playing at Bowring Park Golf Course in Huyton, to the east of Liverpool.
The group were playing on Sunday afternoon and were issued Fixed Penalty Notices by the police who were said to have responded quickly.
A local councillor, Shelley Powell, said she was “astounded” that “people think they can break the rules and get away with it”.
“The rules can’t be clearer, stay at home unless it is for essential purposes such as to attend work or school,” she said.
“Bowring Park Golf course is closed in order to adhere to the current lockdown rules, so not only have the five golfers broken lockdown rules, they are also trespassing on the course.
“Thankfully, our police colleagues responded quickly and issued Fixed Penalty Notices to those breaking the rules.
“Hopefully this gives out a clear warning that the rules are there to be followed and action will be taken against those breaking them.”
Bowring Park is known as ‘the first municipal golf course’ in England.
All golf courses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are currently closed.
England’s courses have been shut since 5th January after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a third lockdown.
The Times recently reported that golf will be one of the first outdoor activities to re-open in England after schools start again on 8th March.