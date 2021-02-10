Five men were fined a collective £1,000 after playing golf on a course near Liverpool

Golfers Fined £200 For Playing During Lockdown

Five men have each been fined £200 after breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules and playing golf during the current lockdown.

The men, in their 20s and 30s, were caught playing at Bowring Park Golf Course in Huyton, to the east of Liverpool.

The group were playing on Sunday afternoon and were issued Fixed Penalty Notices by the police who were said to have responded quickly.

A local councillor, Shelley Powell, said she was “astounded” that “people think they can break the rules and get away with it”.

“The rules can’t be clearer, stay at home unless it is for essential purposes such as to attend work or school,” she said.