Struggling to think of a gift for your golfing friend or family member, or even a little something for yourself? These golf gear suggestions are here to give you inspiration.

7 Most Gifted Golf Gear On Amazon.co.uk

Buying gifts can be difficult at the best of times, especially if you don’t have knowledge of the subject.

With a whole host of golfing equipment, training aids and clothing options available to buy as gifts, the search can be overwhelming.

Related: 10 Items Every Golfer Should Carry

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the most gifted golf gear available on Amazon and compiled our list of top choices from the site:

PUTTOUT Pressure Putter Trainer – £19.90

Designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a real hole on the green. The Puttout only weighs 207g and can be folded and put into your golf bag. Comes in five colours and has a 77% 5 star rating. View Now

Callaway Golf Men’s Thermal Grip Glove – £19.00

The gloves come with a thermal fleece lining that keep your hands warm in the most extreme conditions. Sizes range from small to extra large, with 85% of the 1,223 reviews being 4 out of 5 stars and higher. View Deal Personalised Golf Towel – £12.99

A tri-fold construction means it’s easier to clean golf balls, clubs and grips. Ideal personal gift as customisation allows for either a golfers initials or name. The size is 40cm x 50cm and it has a 4.8 rating out of 5. View Deal Longridge Golf Chipping Net – £9.95

Easy to assemble and at only 53cm in diameter, the Longridge chipping net is perfect for those who have limited space available. 82% of reviewers rated it 4 stars and higher. View Deal TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls Bundle – from £35.99

Used by the current world number one, as well as the likes of Rory McIlroy. The TP5’s are one of the most recognised golf balls in the world. You can also add either 2 Stratus Tech golf gloves or a golf towel. 85% of reviews are 5 stars. View Deal