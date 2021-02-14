According to a Sunday Times report, an easing of social distancing rules is expected by the end of next month with the resumption of outdoor sports like golf and tennis in England.

PM To Announce March Return For Golf

Golf is set to make a return in England at the end of March, with The Sunday Times reporting a phased easing of social distancing rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make the announcement in a national address next week, stating that all school children will return to the classrooms on the 8th March.

With schools being the main priority, adults will gain only small new freedoms at first: such as sitting down outdoors in a public setting with one friend or with members of their own family (currently such meetings are only permitted whilst standing).

The relaxing of lockdown restrictions comes after a successful start to the vaccination rollout that’s seen over 14 million people receive their first dose (with 500,000 receiving their second jab).

A second easing at the end of March would mean the resumption of outdoor sports for two people from different households, the same as the Tier 4 restrictions before the January lockdown.

In the summer of 2020, four balls were permitted in certain areas of the United Kingdom, however it is unclear when this will be possible again.

It also seems that clubhouses and pro shops will remain shut for the time being, with ministers’ drafting a ‘four-speed’ plan for restarting the economy. All shops, pubs and restaurants are set to open in England between early May and August.

Further lifting of lockdown measures will depend on the progress of the virus and the vaccination programme, but golfers remain hopeful that they will be out on the course before April.