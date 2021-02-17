Golf gear is always evolving, with companies bringing out new equipment and gadgets every year. Here we take a look at what golfers are wishing for on Amazon.co.uk.
7 Most Wished For Golf Items On Amazon.co.uk
Golfers are always looking out for new equipment that will make the game easier to them.
A new training aid, an item of clothing, or a piece of equipment may seem like a small addition, but it can affect a player’s performance vastly.
With that in mind, we have taken a look and compiled a list of the most wished for items listed in the golf gear category available on Amazon.co.uk.
Garmin S10 GPS Golf Watch –
£139.99 £107.95
With access to over 41,000 golf courses, the Garmin is a must-have for every golfer, providing yardages to the front, middle and back of the green, as well as hazards and doglegs. 92% of its reviews are 4 or 5 stars.
MotoCaddy Push Trolley –
£189.99 £149.99
Thanks to a two step folding system, it can fold to 40% of its size. Features multiple holders and compartments so you can store your essentials. The MotoCaddy comes in three different colours and a 4.6 out of 5 rating.
PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer – £19.90
Designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a real hole on the green. The PuttOut is extremely light and practical, fitting into your golf bag. It comes in five colours with 92% of reviews being 4 or 5 stars.