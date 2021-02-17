Golf gear is always evolving, with companies bringing out new equipment and gadgets every year. Here we take a look at what golfers are wishing for on Amazon.co.uk.

7 Most Wished For Golf Items On Amazon.co.uk

Golfers are always looking out for new equipment that will make the game easier to them.

A new training aid, an item of clothing, or a piece of equipment may seem like a small addition, but it can affect a player’s performance vastly.

With that in mind, we have taken a look and compiled a list of the most wished for items listed in the golf gear category available on Amazon.co.uk.

Calvin Klein Newport Half Zip Golf Top – £34.95

Smart and comfortable design that allows added stretch and a wide range of motion, this half zip top doesn’t restrict your swing. Available in nine colours, from sizes small to XXL, it can be worn on and off the course. View Now

Wireless Headphones Headband – £17.95

Ideal for practising on a cold night at the golf range, it can also be used for exercising and sleeping. Provides 10 hours of playing music and only takes two hours to charge. Out of the 285 ratings, 82% rated it 4 and 5 stars. View Now TaylorMade Pro Cart Bag – £149 £109

This lightweight bag provides excellent storage space thanks to its 8 pockets. Comes in six different colour variations with a key lock base to keep it locked firmly to the trolley. It has a 4.6 out of 5 rating, with 77% of reviews 5 star. View Now QuickPlay Practice Net – £89.97

Comes in two sizes: 10 x 7′ and 8 x 8′. The QuickPlay provides a huge target area, making it ideal for golfers of all abilities. Easily portable, and takes only two minutes to set up, thanks to its metal frame. Out of 326 ratings, 83% rated it 5 stars. View Now

Garmin S10 GPS Golf Watch – £139.99 £107.95

With access to over 41,000 golf courses, the Garmin is a must-have for every golfer, providing yardages to the front, middle and back of the green, as well as hazards and doglegs. 92% of its reviews are 4 or 5 stars. View Now