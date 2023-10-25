Gagalileo Golf Net Review

The coronavirus pandemic saw a huge spike in home golf practice, and as such came the emergence of many home practice nets. There are countless models of all shapes and sizes to choose from, but in this review, I will be looking at the Gagalileo Golf Net.

I ordered the 10’ x 7’ x 6’ version and paid $79.99 for it. The item came with free shipping which was great but unfortunately it took well over a week to arrive with me which was a little disappointing.

When the net did arrive however, it came in a very compact parcel and was packaged up nice and securely. Once out of the shipping package, the whole net fits very neatly into a nice compact carry bag which is a nice benefit for those looking to move their practice net around.

In terms of set-up, I found the Gagalileo a little fiddly. There are two fiberglass poles that have multiple joints and these need to be threaded through - crossing over one another - some pretty small material tunnels to create the structure, much like a standard camping tent. I had to keep reminding myself to push the poles through and avoid the temptation to pull as any attempt to do so releases each section from its joint requiring some tricky re-fitting!

That said, once you get the hang of it, that is really the only step to assembly! The structure holds itself into place and all that is then required is to stake it to the ground, clip on the additional hitting panel and you are off and running.

The additional hitting panel provides two benefits. Firstly it improves the safety of the net by providing another layer of protection to stop the ball and secondly there is a handy bullseye target to give a good visual to aim for.

The Gagalileo does not come with any hitting turf, so if you want to protect your lawn, you may want to consider looking into some of the best golf mats.

The 3 dimensional element of the Gagalileo net is good, it feels like you are hitting into a tent rather than a flat panel and that gives some extra piece of mind that any stray hits will be gobbled up safely. The material feels plenty robust and durable for relatively long term usage.

The disassembly process is again a little fiddly but should take no more than five minutes with someone else offering a helping hand and it packs easily and neatly back into its storage bag.

Overall, this is a solid home practice net and provides real value for money at this price point. I felt safe and secure that no balls would get through at any point and enjoyed the tent-like aesthetic of the Gagalileo golf net. For under $100, this is a very good option.