Spornia SPG-8 Practice Net Review

The home practice net industry went wild during the Covid-19 outbreak, with seemingly everyone in the world trying to get hold of one! With so many available sizes, styles and price points, it was difficult to know where to start.

In this review, I am going to take a look at the Spornia SPG-8 practice net and see what it has to offer.

The first point to touch on as we are talking about a product for home use, is the delivery time and I have to say this was impressive! The SPG-8 was on my doorstep well within 48 hours of completing my order which is exceptional service.

For full disclosure, I ordered the Academy Commercial Golf Mat bundle which included the SPG-8 net, additional extended side pieces and a 5ft x 5ft commercial grade hitting mat. This bundle retails at $799.99 whilst the SPG-8 net alone is currently available at $499.99.

(Image credit: Future)

Packaging was excellent on all three boxes with each component safe and sound inside with zero damage.

Upon opening the flat box containing the net itself, I found a very neat and sturdy travel bag which is very handy for moving the net around to various venues.

I don’t really know what I was expecting in terms of set up time, but I certainly wasn’t expecting what I got! I pulled the SPG-8 out of the bag and as if by magic, an 8 x 8ft golf practice net appeared basically fully assembled before my eyes!

The SPG-8 folds down into a very neat little disc shape and once released from its carry bag, the tension is released and it literally self assembles. The only thing you have to do after that is insert two fiberglass side poles for added stability and a horizontal pole to support the roof net if you so desire. When you look at the finished product, it is genuinely hard to believe that something so robust can just build itself! Very impressive.

(Image credit: Future)

Hitting balls into the SPG-8 is a totally stress free experience. I have used some practice nets where the worry of a well struck driver bursting through or a stray hosel rocket is all too apparent but the SPG-8 alleviates any concern of either. The netting itself is high quality and robust and the hitting area is protected by an additional thick panel which acts as both a shock absorber and a handy target. Even Bryson DeChambeau isn’t getting one through the SPG-8!

It features some side netting too to catch any wayward strikes and the bundle we ordered also came with additional extra long side panels for added insurance. Whilst great, I felt the original design provided adequate reassurance anyway.

Another excellent feature of the Sporina SPG-8 practice net which shows exceptional attention to detail is the sloped bottom section. The area the ball gathers once it has hit the net is conveniently sloped back towards you so all of your balls obediently return much closer to you than with other nets.

The Spornia SPG-8 would pair well with one of the best portable launch monitors to create a premium home practice set-up and Spornia do in fact offer bundles that include various launch monitors such as the Garmin R10 and SkyTrak+.

(Image credit: Future)

Whilst this review is specifically about the net itself, an honorable mention must go to the hitting mat that arrived with my bundle purchase. It is fantastic quality and really absorbent at impact even when laid straight on top of concrete as mine was. It is one of the best golf mats I have used.

Overall, I was extremely impressed with the Spornia SPG-8 practice net. From delivery time and packaging all the way through to set-up and performance, this is an outstanding product.

Whilst it does need a second person to help with packing it away, it folds up surprisingly small which makes storage very convenient.

The quality of materials used is very evident and provides great assurance that there will be no unfortunate golf ball related accidents!

A brilliant home practice net, and one I am very much looking forward to using over the winter months.