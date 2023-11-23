FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage Review
We take a look at the features of this sturdy looking home practice net...
This home practice net has absolutely everything I would want. Extremely easy to set up, and the deep side and roof protection, along with the double skin hitting sheets provide total peace of mind with regards to safety.
-
+
Very easy and quick set-up
-
+
Strong safety features
-
+
Simple and neat aesthetic
-
-
Has a larger footprint than some
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage Review
Having tested a number of home practice nets of late, I was interested to see how the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage would stack up against the other best home practice nets.
When the box arrived, I could immediately tell I was dealing with something more substantial than the Forb Pro Pop Up golf net that I had previously tested, simply by the weight. Depending on your stature it is just about moveable by one person, but it is something to be aware of. Don’t let this put you off however, as once it is out of the box, it comes with an excellent storage bag with built-in wheels to help you manoeuvre it easily between usage.
When I first took the contents of the box out, there looked to be a lot going on with numerous poles, ropes and additional netting so I wasn’t particularly looking forward to construction. How wrong I was!
Setting up the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage couldn’t be much simpler and in all took me a maximum of 4 minutes to complete. The main chassis of the cage easily unfolds to form the sturdy base with the netting already attached. All you need to do then is slot together the (very sturdy) fiberglass poles and place them into pre-fabricated slots, attach the net to the poles and the structure is up.
FORB does provide you with some additional ropes and pegs to secure the net to the ground, but in truth the weight of the base felt enough to keep it grounded to me. That said, obviously in the interests of safety it would always be advisable to follow the manufacturers instructions and peg it down.
Hitting into the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage was very much a stress free experience, as the deep side and roof panels make it near impossible for a stray shot to cause any issues. FORB has even added a second sheet of netting that is positioned a foot or so in front of the back panel for extra security and this also stops any annoying bulging at the back.
Paired up with one of the best portable launch monitors, the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage would make a very premium home practice set-up for any level of player.
Whilst the footprint of the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage is larger than anything else I tested, I didn’t find the structure too obtrusive. I think because the support poles are slim and all the panels are netted rather than solid sheets, you can still see through the cage which makes it seem less imposing in the garden. The stealthy black color choice also helps in that regard.
All in all, this is an exceptionally impressive home practice net and ticks all the boxes that I look for. Easy to set up, safe and inoffensive to look at, the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage is a really good product.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
