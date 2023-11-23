FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage Review

Having tested a number of home practice nets of late, I was interested to see how the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage would stack up against the other best home practice nets.



(Image credit: Future)

When the box arrived, I could immediately tell I was dealing with something more substantial than the Forb Pro Pop Up golf net that I had previously tested, simply by the weight. Depending on your stature it is just about moveable by one person, but it is something to be aware of. Don’t let this put you off however, as once it is out of the box, it comes with an excellent storage bag with built-in wheels to help you manoeuvre it easily between usage.

When I first took the contents of the box out, there looked to be a lot going on with numerous poles, ropes and additional netting so I wasn’t particularly looking forward to construction. How wrong I was!

The FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage prior to building. (Image credit: Future)

Setting up the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage couldn’t be much simpler and in all took me a maximum of 4 minutes to complete. The main chassis of the cage easily unfolds to form the sturdy base with the netting already attached. All you need to do then is slot together the (very sturdy) fiberglass poles and place them into pre-fabricated slots, attach the net to the poles and the structure is up.

FORB does provide you with some additional ropes and pegs to secure the net to the ground, but in truth the weight of the base felt enough to keep it grounded to me. That said, obviously in the interests of safety it would always be advisable to follow the manufacturers instructions and peg it down.

Joe Ferguson testing the net at home. (Image credit: Future)

Hitting into the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage was very much a stress free experience, as the deep side and roof panels make it near impossible for a stray shot to cause any issues. FORB has even added a second sheet of netting that is positioned a foot or so in front of the back panel for extra security and this also stops any annoying bulging at the back.

Paired up with one of the best portable launch monitors, the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage would make a very premium home practice set-up for any level of player.

The roof panel provides reassurance against skied shots. (Image credit: Future)

Whilst the footprint of the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage is larger than anything else I tested, I didn’t find the structure too obtrusive. I think because the support poles are slim and all the panels are netted rather than solid sheets, you can still see through the cage which makes it seem less imposing in the garden. The stealthy black color choice also helps in that regard.

All in all, this is an exceptionally impressive home practice net and ticks all the boxes that I look for. Easy to set up, safe and inoffensive to look at, the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Driving Cage is a really good product.