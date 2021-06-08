Take a look at the new Primeblue collection from adidas Golf.

adidas Launches Sustainable Primeblue Apparel Collection

adidas continues to lead the way in terms of producing sustainable golf products and the company has now introduced a range of apparel which features a new recycled material; Primeblue.

Primeblue is a high-performance recycled material that’s made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. These plastics were intercepted from beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing them from polluting the ocean. Every day, the equivalent of 1440 dump trucks of plastic waste enter the Earth’s oceans, so this is one small way to keep some waste out of the oceans and use it for purpose.

For apparel products to be considered Primeblue, they must meet a minimum standard of 40 percent recycled content overall. The products which make up the range have a minimum of 95 percent, with a majority being made with 100 percent recycled polyester.

“Our goals are ambitious to eliminate all virgin polyester from our line, but this offering shows just how close we are to getting there,” said Shaun Madigan, director of global apparel, adidas Golf. “We pushed ourselves in new ways with design and materials development to bring this apparel to life. We know golfers around the world will appreciate the performance features, but they will also feel good about buying a product that in a small way saves our oceans from plastic waste.”

This new line is part of adidas’ continued commitment to reach the goal of only using recycled polyester in all of their products by 2024.

The apparel featured, which you will see Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele wear at the US Open, as part of this line includes:

adidas Primeblue Two-Tone Polo

Made with 100 percent recycled polyester – Features a hybrid set-in raglan sleeve with a medium-weight breathable fabric. There are three colours to choose from.

adidas Women’s Primeblue Polo

Made with 100 percent recycled polyester – Soft, lightweight feel, all in a modern silhouette.

adidas Primeblue Heat.Rdy Polo

Made with 100 percent recycled polyester – Breathable feel, specifically designed to keep golfers cool in hot weather. Available in three colours.

adidas Primeblue Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

Made with 95 percent recycled polyester – Light, wind-resistant fabric with a subtle v-neck opening and water-resistant sleeves.

adidas Primeblue Quarter-Zip Jacket

Made with 97 percent recycled polyester – Lightweight with a Raglan sleeve construction to enhance movement through the swing.

adidas Primeblue Heat.Rdy Colorblock Polo

Made with 100 percent recycled polyester – Stylish look with racerback construction featuring a quarter-zip collar. Available in two colours.

adidas Primeblue Golf Shorts

Men’s made with 95 percent; women’s made with 100 percent recycled polyester – The men’s shorts feature a ventilated heavy mesh fabric with front and back pockets. The women’s shorts have zipped front pockets and one back pocket.

A snapback hat made with 100 percent recycled polyester featuring the unique Primeblue logo will also be offered as part of the line.

The range went on sale on June 7th a select retailers.