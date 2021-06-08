The new shoe design will definitely stand out on the golf course and in the clubhouse.

adidas Unveils New Codechaos 21 Golf Shoes

To go along with the primeblue apparel collection, adidas has also unveiled the new Codechaos golf shoe for 2021.

The original design, first released in 2020, was all about disrupting the golf shoe market and adidas has sought to continue that idea with the 2021 edition.

Related: adidas Codechaos Shoe Review

As a result it has a sporty design that reminded us of the adidas basketball shoes Kobe Bryant once wore when he started playing in the NBA. But what differentiates the 2021 shoe from last year’s model, is the introduction of adidas’ primeblue recycled yarns that contain more than 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic.

These plastics were intercepted from beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing them from polluting the Earth’s oceans.

Related: Best Adidas Golf Shoes

Additionally the new shoe is waterproof and has a one-year warranty to provide golfers with solid protection for whatever Mother Nature decides to throw at them on the golf course.

adidas Codechaos 21 Golf Shoes

Stable and Comfortable

Performance is not just limited to the aesthetics though as adidas has implemented TwistGrip technology where they used heat-map studies to determine the most optimal location for the lugs, providing all players with the best grip possible. The torsion X stability bar also adds stability too.

There is also full-length boost cushioning for added comfort and they have a lightweight feel as well.

“We completely disrupted the market when we first introduced Codechaos last year,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

“Building upon the success of that first model, Codechaos21 continues to redefine the definition of what a golf shoe can be by bringing the personality and performance that golfers will expect, just now in a more sustainable package. It’s a true example of where performance meets purpose.”

There are several colours to choose from for both men and women, and the Codechaos 21 will also be available with a BOA Fit System in both men’s and women’s models.

The shoes went on sale on the 7th of June for £130 in the UK and $150 in the United States.