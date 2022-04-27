How Can I Play PGA Catalunya?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PGA Catalunya’s Stadium Course near Gerona in Spain opened in 1999 and has regularly ranked as one of the best golf courses in Spain.

The course is undoubtedly spectacular with its undulating terrain, and heather, oak and pine trees lining its pristine fairways, set against the backdrop of the Pyrenees. However, it’s also difficult enough to challenge any player, with trees typically standing close to the fairways and seven of the toughest holes featuring devilishly placed bunkers and lakes.

Since opening, the course has hosted many high-profile tournaments. As well as the venue for the 2022 Catalunya Championship, it also held the 2000, 2009 and 2014 Spanish Opens. It was also the first course to hold two European Tour events within 10 months of opening and regularly hosts the finals of the European Tour Qualifying Schools.

Considering its stellar reputation, it may be slightly surprising to learn that arranging a round at the course isn’t either that difficult or expensive compared to some other courses, if you choose the right time to play. You can book a tee time in advance online, with green fees per person ranging between €92 and €249 depending on the time of year and time of day you play. At certain times of the year, there are also special rates for two green fees plus a buggy ranging between €236 and €308.

There are several golf and hotel packages. The Spain Golf Getaway – Stadium Course package offers one round of golf at the Stadium Course per person per night staying at the PGA Catalunya’s Golf And Wellness Resort’s five-star Hotel Camiral, with prices starting at €170.

Another option is the Spain Golf Break package, which, from €155 per person per night, offers three green fees – one for the Stadium Course and two for the less challenging Tour Course at the same hotel over a three-night stay. If you only want to play the Tour Course, you can opt for the Tour course package, with one round per person per night from €147, again staying at the Hotel Camaril.

You can also become a member of the club and gain access to privileges including unrestricted use of the courses, special green fee rates for guests and Pro Shop and restaurant discounts. Initiation fees are reportedly above €25,000. Finally, you can play as a guest of a member.

Book The Hotel Camaril A five-star hotel within walking distance of the PGA Catalunya Resort's Stadium Course. The hotel has an outdoor pool with two bars and lounges and a 24-hour fitness centre. It is located close to the beach and just a 10-minute drive from Girona-Costa Brava airport.

When Did PGA Catalunya Open? The Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya opened in 1999. The resort has another course, The Tour Course, which opened in 2005. Angel Gallardo and Neil Cole designed both courses, but the Tour Course is the shorter and more forgiving of the two.