The Front Nine No Longer Lives In The Shadow Of The Much-lauded Back Nine At This Top-class Links

Even in the upper echelons of our Top 100, some courses attract more praise and attention for one of their nines than the other.

Royal Aberdeen, with its mesmerising outward half would be one example, as would Hillside near Southport, where a revamp of the back nine in the 1960s by Fred Hawtree took the inward half to a whole new level.

The target looks narrow from the back tee on the 8th hole at Hillside (Image credit: James Hogg, Beyond Drones)

That’s not to say the other holes were poor, just slightly overshadowed by the majesty and drama of the standout nine.

In Hillside’s case, that has all changed in recent years, with excellent work by Mackenzie and Ebert raising the front nine’s game such that the distinction between the two halves is far less pronounced to the naked eye.

Greater separation between the 1st and 9th via newly created dunes has made for a stronger start and finish to the nine, but after the entertaining 3rd (almost a dead-ringer for the 3rd at Carnoustie), the holes from 4 to 7 have enjoyed the most eye-catching changes.

The par-3 4th hole now has a radical new look at Hillside (Image credit: James Hogg, Beyond Drones)

On all these holes there is now considerably greater visual interest between tee and green, especially on the two par 3s that bookend that run.

The back nine remains as stirring as ever, with the short par-3 10th rising to an amphitheatre green and leading into a thrilling ride through the taller dunes, with the sweeping par 5s at 11 and 17 among many highlights.

The par-5 11th has long been a standout hole on the back nine at Hillside (Image credit: James Hogg, Beyond Drones)

Little wonder Hillside has climbed from 34th to 30th in our Top 100 UK& Ireland course rankings since 2019.

Green fees: £130-£300wd, £155-£335 Sun

Stats: par 72, 6,830 yards



(prices correct at time of publication in November 2025)