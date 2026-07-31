I’ve Stayed At A Great Many Golf Clubs And These Are Ten Of My All-Time Favourites

Missing my golf, I spent a fair bit of our dismally wet winter and early spring planning golfing adventures for this year's playing season. As you read this, I may well be in a dormy house somewhere, soaking up the atmosphere and savouring the many joys of staying where I am playing. So let me take a trip down Fading Memory Lane and explain why I so enjoy staying at golf clubs.

For this feature, I'm going to avoid full-on golfing resorts with hotels and stick with dormy houses or similar, smaller on-site or adjacent accommodation. I am going to concentrate on the more intimate and sometimes unusual places to stay that I have enjoyed all over the UK&I, as well as taking a brief excursion across to France. I'm sure my experiences will ring bells with most of you, and even if not, will highlight some of the very real pleasures of an extended visit to play golf and more. So, in no particular or obvious order at all, let's get travelling.

Royal Lytham & St Annes

The closing hole, clubhouse, and to the left dormy house, at Royal Lytham & St Annes (Image credit: Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club)

Starting at the top, I have been lucky enough to enjoy the dormy houses at several clubs in the Golf Monthly Top 100 and Next 100 rankings. And what could be better than playing and also staying at an Open venue such as Royal Lytham & St Annes, host of the event in two years' time? Recent changes have improved an already brilliant test of golf, and there are packages available that include dinner and breakfast. I am also part of a small group from my club, Tandridge, who travel up each summer to play an informal match with the extremely welcoming members at Formby Golf Club just down the coast.

Formby

The dormy accommodation at Formby is in the clubhouse (Image credit: Formby Golf Club)

We stay in the dormy house, eat in the main dining room on one evening, and also play a match against the ladies on their own excellent course, which we always, and I do mean absolutely always, lose! On the other night, we enjoy taking the commuter train from the nearby station, stopping for a beer in the adjacent micropub, and then visiting a restaurant just up the line. Great fun and so easy to do.

Royal St David's

The course and accommodation at Royal St David's sit beneath the watch of Harlech Castle (Image credit: Geoff Ellis - golfworking.co.uk)

To the northern end of Cardigan Bay in Wales is a beautiful stretch of coastline that, happily for golfers, runs between two of the very best courses in the country at Royal St David's and Aberdovey. Each has a dormy house, and there is no better way to enjoy the two links than to hop on the train between them, which takes just over an hour and crosses the Mawddach Estuary. The views are fabulous, the experience is novel, and I am pretty sure this was the first time I'd ever travelled to golf by train, something I would very happily repeat.