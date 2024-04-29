One of Harry Colt’s Most Scenic Courses Continues To Get Better And Better

England’s most northerly and sparsely-populated county, Northumberland, is both peaceful and very beautiful. Its remote location, for most of us at least, is both a curse and a blessing. Yes, it can take time and effort to get here, but the rewards in terms of the pleasure and the value on offer, more than compensate. Alnmouth is one of approaching 40 clubs in the county, and also the fourth oldest in the country, dating back to 1869. Despite its seaside location, the Harry Colt design from 1931 is actually more parkland in nature. The club’s original 9-hole course, designed by Mungo Park, is now the home of a separate club, Alnmouth Village, situated right next door.

The sixth hole at Alnmouth is a long par 4 and stroke index 1 (Image credit: Alnmouth Golf Club)

Three Loops

Each nine runs either side of Foxton Hall, the characterful clubhouse, with the first half actually a loop of six followed by a further loop of three. There are four tough but engaging par 4s in the opening six, while the next three are perhaps the best opportunities to get one back on the card. The back nine opens with another demanding two shotter, before an unusual, blind approach at the drive and pitch 12th. Following the second par 5, you work your way to the furthest point from the clubhouse on the 15th green. The penultimate hole is another scenic par 3 while the closing hole moves gently to the right to a well protected green right outside the bar. A long-term project to upgrade all of the bunkering is really paying dividends.

Looking down over the approach to the sixth green with Foxton Hall beyond (Image credit: Alnmouth Golf Club)

One of the many joys of a trip to Alnmouth is that it has an excellent and very well-priced dormy house which means that keen golfers have everything on tap. The clubhouse is home to twelve twin rooms as well as two singles. This has been extensively modernised in the last four years, and in 2023 won two awards from Visit England. Packages can be tailor-made to include golf at several other excellent courses along the coast and inland.

Signature Holes

On the front nine, the candidate for signature hole is perhaps the par-3 5th. 192 yards from the back tee, it runs right alongside the low cliff top with two bunkers short and a further pair that eat into the front of the green.

The beautiful par-5 sixteenth take you back down to the shoreline (Image credit: Rob Smith)

On the back nine, while it may not be the toughest, the par-5 16th is extremely enjoyable as you slalom your way down the slope from the highest point, working your way between the attractive new bunkering, to a green with the ocean waiting beyond.

The approach to the closing hole (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 17th is a fine par 3, the longest on the course, and you return home via a par 4 played to a green overlooked by Foxton Hall. Overshoot the green, and your ball could well end up in the bar! There is also plenty of other very enjoyable golf such as Goswick Links and the 100 Hidden Gems course at Bamburgh Castle not far away. All in all, Alnmouth Golf Club is a wonderful place to play whether just for a day, or a longer stay.