I’ve Played 300 Golf Courses. These Are My 5 Favourite Spots For A Post-Round Beer

Through my golfing life I’ve been fortunate to play a considerable number of golf courses. I’m not one of those who keeps a complete tally and record of every one of them, so I must confess the number in the headline is something of a guess. It seems about right though.

I’ve played a lot of golf, but I also need to be completely honest on this one, the number of golf courses I’ve played is a paltry one if I compare it to the number of beers I have drunk during the last three decades.

I’m not even going to make a guess at that one. If I did, my doctor would be incensed at my dishonesty on various forms I’ve filled in over the years.

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Suffice to say, I’ve had more than a few. For me, there’s nothing more enjoyable in life than a round of golf followed by a refreshing beer.

The chance to wind down and consider a game with a relaxing libation is true happiness. After about half a glass, it no longer seems to matter whether I’ve shot the lights out or have been totally unable to find the light switch.

I enjoy the post-round pint in almost any circumstance. Give me a portakabin with plastic chairs and tables and a sticky floor, I’m perfectly content if there’s a functioning lager tap.

But there are some locations where that post-round pint is particularly enjoyable, whether for the quality of the facilities at the venue, the stunning views or the history and ambience of the clubhouse and surrounds.

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Coming up with my five favourites has been tough. As I say, I enjoy a beer in most settings.

As an example, and a sideways step – One of the most memorable pints I’ve had was some years ago, in a rather insalubrious alehouse on the road alongside Aberdeen harbour. It’s no longer there but it had no apparent name and metal bars on the windows. We went in and ordered four lagers.

The barman was gruff but compliant and the beer was good. It seemed to be standing room only but we spotted a strange set-up in one corner, some garden chairs around an upturned crate, where water leaking from the roof was dripping onto an exposed wire creating crackling sparks. We sat down.

After a minute or two, I felt a strong hand on my shoulder. It was the gruff barman.

“If I’d known you were going to use the lounge area, the pints would have been 20p more,” he barked. We laughed. He looked incredulous and stuck out his hand. I gave him a pound.

Anyway, these golfing pint points below are memorable for more pleasant reasons than that one. These are my five favourite spots for a post-round beer, by category.

It should be noted, these are courses I’ve played so you probably have some favourites that don’t get a mention – Let us know about them in the comment box below the article!

The Views

Incredible views at Rosapenna (Image credit: Getty Images)

What’s better than being able to drink in some breathtaking scenery while you’re glugging down a finely brewed beverage? Whether outside on a sprawling veranda or through picture windows, a nice view just makes the pint taste better.

I had a few contenders for this one and I was close to plumping for Cabot Highlands (Castle Stuart). From the art-deco inspired clubhouse there, the panoramic windows afford the most incredible vistas up the Moray Firth to the mountains of the Highlands and across to the striking Black Isle. You might even see a dolphin.

I also thought of Cruden Bay, perched above the links and the North Sea coast and Wolf Creek in Nevada where the Terrace restaurant looks out over the incredible desert canyons.

Aberdovey in Wales has a great terrace with lovely views and a train station immediately adjacent!

But, in this category, I’m going with Rosapenna in Ireland. On a nice day, sitting out on the terrace with a lager, in front of the golf pavilion set above the amazing links, looking across the courses and out over Sheephaven Bay, with a statue of Old Tom Morris to your side is an experience that’s tough to beat.

The Traditional

The characterful clubhouse at Royal North Devon (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a few to choose from here. I love Prestwick, again right next to a train station which is a real boon for the ale-loving golf enthusiast. It’s packed with history and character and I love the fact they still have a “smoking room”, albeit non-smoking these days. You can feel the heritage of the place as you sip on a beer from one of their famous pewter tankards.

Then there’s Royal Porthcawl and Royal West Norfolk. At both venues, you feel like you’ve stepped through a time portal. People have been enjoying pints in the bars at those two clubs for generations.

Honours boards, dark wood and leather furniture, air that feels heavy with the memory of golfing greats of yester-year. Just a great atmosphere.

All good, but I’m going for Royal North Devon. I’ve been lucky to have visited there several times and I just think it’s a very special place. The oldest course in England, it’s unique and so is the clubhouse.

It delivers that feeling of existing outside time, like Brancaster and Porthcawl but it also remains thoroughly relaxed and unpretentious. It’s a great blend that makes it one of the most relaxing spots for a few après golf refreshments.

The Style and Class

The Dormy Clubhouse at Gleneagles

Sometimes it’s nice to feel classy when you’ve finished a round of golf and there are clubhouses and venues that offer that opportunity.

Gleneagles is one that stands out for me – the Dormy Clubhouse exudes elegance and grandeur. It’s a place for the well-to-do and the great and good.

I also always think Nairn on the Moray Firth has a very classy clubhouse.

Sunningdale is tough to beat. Few venues have such a golfing pedigree and one feels honoured to be able to enjoy a beer, either inside or out on the terrace there.

But, for me, the classiest clubhouse I have been in is Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in southern Spain. From the moment you arrive in the mid-century clubhouse, you feel like you’re experiencing the height of continental chic.

Whether you’re sipping a cocktail in the bar or perusing the cashmere in the pro shop, you have the feeling that Sean Connery might walk round the corner at any moment. A pint there on the veranda after a game makes you feel very cool indeed!

Cosy Comfort

The cosy clubhouse at Kingsbarns (Image credit: Getty Images)

I always enjoy a cosy bar for an after-game pint. The old spike bars were always great and anywhere that still has one of them deserves a mention. I remember Pyle & Kenfig having one, also Royal Liverpool – another brilliant historic clubhouse.

There are other cosy drinking corners to be found at Southport & Ainsdale, Royal Blackheath and Braemar – one of my favourite spots for a pint in the north east of Scotland (also with great views and a very friendly welcome.)



But thinking small but perfectly formed, I have to go with Kingsbarns on the Fife coast. It’s cosy, comfortable, with nice views and excellent, welcoming staff. It also has nice views whether you sit in or out. Great selection of beers but also very good chilli!

The Familiar

Clubhouses surround the 18th at St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

I’ve saved it for last, but there’s nothing to beat a local. My home club must remain my favourite place for a post-round pint because that’s where I’m most likely to meet friends and family and enjoy a convivial beverage (or more.)

Banchory Golf Club has a unique, octagon-shaped clubhouse with panoramic views of the forests and surrounding hills. It’s comfy and the beer is always the best in town – I would say that… but it is!

I’m also a member in St Andrews and, since going to university there 25 years ago, it’s felt a home from home. So a pint in either my club or one of the others by the iconic 18th hole is always a favourite for me.

Slightly off golfing-piste, St Andrews is also home to some great pubs you can stop in for a post-game refresher. The Jigger is a must for visitors, but The Dunvegan remains the best.

On a nice day, if you can bag a seat on a bench outside the Dunvegan, you can watch the world go by and reflect on a game over the world’s most hallowed links… That might just be my ultimate post-round pint!