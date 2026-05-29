The Spectacular Spanish Solheim Cup Venue Celebrating Its 20th Birthday

The championship course at this magnificent resort on the Costa del Sol, midway between Malaga and Gibraltar, is a Cabell B Robinson creation. The American's resumé includes European beauties such as La Reserva and several courses in Morocco.

His striking layout at Finca Cortesin, regarded as one of the best golf courses in Spain, opened 20 years ago and was joined by the very high-end Hotel Cortesin, complete with luxury spa, in 2009.

One of Europe's longest layouts, it serves up almost non-stop drama as it wends through a spectacular valley, with water, trees, changes in elevation and over 100 bunkers to keep you on your toes.

Water features several times, including on the 3rd and 4h holes here (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

There are many visually striking holes, among them the risk-reward short par-4 4th, where water may well discourage all-out attack, and the long downhill par-3 10th with its mesmerising views of the Estepona Mountains.

The 12th is another cracking downhill par 3 of similar length played to the biggest green on the course, which is protected by much sand.

The 15th is a challenging long par 4 to an elevated green (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The Volvo World Matchplay tested the world's best here three times before sadly falling off the schedule, with Ross Fisher pipping none other than Anthony Kim in 2009.

Finca Cortesin then went on to host the most recent home Solheim Cup in 2023, where the closely fought contest ended in a tie to keep the trophy in Europe.

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Course stats: par 72, 6,946 yards

Green fees: €385-€460 (including buggy and range balls)



(Prices correct at time of publication in May 2026)