The Spectacular Spanish Solheim Cup Venue Celebrating Its 20th Birthday
The stunning course where Europe and the USA fought out a nail-biting tie in 2023 turned 20 earlier this year
The championship course at this magnificent resort on the Costa del Sol, midway between Malaga and Gibraltar, is a Cabell B Robinson creation. The American's resumé includes European beauties such as La Reserva and several courses in Morocco.
His striking layout at Finca Cortesin, regarded as one of the best golf courses in Spain, opened 20 years ago and was joined by the very high-end Hotel Cortesin, complete with luxury spa, in 2009.
One of Europe's longest layouts, it serves up almost non-stop drama as it wends through a spectacular valley, with water, trees, changes in elevation and over 100 bunkers to keep you on your toes.
There are many visually striking holes, among them the risk-reward short par-4 4th, where water may well discourage all-out attack, and the long downhill par-3 10th with its mesmerising views of the Estepona Mountains.
The 12th is another cracking downhill par 3 of similar length played to the biggest green on the course, which is protected by much sand.
The Volvo World Matchplay tested the world's best here three times before sadly falling off the schedule, with Ross Fisher pipping none other than Anthony Kim in 2009.
Finca Cortesin then went on to host the most recent home Solheim Cup in 2023, where the closely fought contest ended in a tie to keep the trophy in Europe.
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Course stats: par 72, 6,946 yards
Green fees: €385-€460 (including buggy and range balls)
(Prices correct at time of publication in May 2026)
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
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