6 Training Aids We Have Seen On Tour (And How They Can Help Your Game)

Even the world's best players use training aids in their practice. Whether it be getting their wrists or arms in the right position, getting the best grip, or working on facets like alignment, consistency and feedback, there are a multitude of training aids out there to help the best players in the world, and you can use them too. After doing some research on some of the aids used by players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, I figured it best to pick out those products, let you know how they help, and where you can get them.