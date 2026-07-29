These Are My 6 Favorite Golf Shoes You Can Wear Off The Golf Course

Golf fashion has changed rapidly over the last few years with more and more brands offering not only the classic styles, but also apparel and shoes to suit the more casual golfer, or the golfer who wants more versatility from their gear. Shoes in particular have become more casual, eye-catching and comfortable, without compromising on the performance we would actually need on the golf course. Instead brands have sought to achieve this, as well as make shoes that can be used off the course, which is the focus of this piece.

As the Golf Monthly shoe tester, I have been lucky enough to try out a lot of different shoes over the last few years, and I mean A LOT. As such I have collated my six favorite models right now that work on the golf course, but also off it, whether that be to the office, to the pub, and everything in between. With the six below, I have also sought to tick off several different price points as well so there is a shoe for everyone, ranging from the excellent value Puma Fusion Classic, to my personal favorites, the Sun Day Red Osprey shoes.