The Nine-Hole Course In Devon With A Hotel Built By England's Most Famous 19th-Century Railway Engineer

The golf

Par 68, 5,535 yards (for 18 holes)

I don’t remember ever staying in a golf hotel with a nine-hole course before, but that all changed when I discovered Welbeck Manor & Golf in Devon while researching somewhere to stay and play on a journey home from Cornwall.

The course, which started life as Sparkwell in 1993 and lies about half an hour from the famous Jack Nicklaus course at St Mellion the other side of the county border, has taken on the Welbeck Manor name in recent times.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

The easy-walking nine-hole layout serves up views out over the South Hams countryside (Image credit: Unknown)

Set just north-east of Plympton near the Cornwall border, it enjoys beautiful views out over the South Hams countryside. You start on a short par 3 from a raised tee before perhaps the toughest hole – a downhill 423-yarder that turns gently right.

The par 5 that follows hugs the